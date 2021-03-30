Happy Birthday Nagesh Kukunoor: Revisiting His Best Films on the Occasion

One of Indian cinema’s finest directors, Nagesh Kukunoor turned 54on Tuesday. Born in Hyderabad, Nagesh has created a niche of his own in the Indian film industry’s parallel cinema.His introduction to filmmaking happened in Atlanta, Georgia, US, where he had gone to study for a Master's degree in Environmental Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology. He wrote and produced his first movie Hyderabad Blues in 1988. The independent movie dealt with the topic of Indian immigrants in the US. From there on, Nagesh started his career in filmmaking winning several awards.This 2003 movie starred actors Juhi Chawla, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff and Nagesh as well. The movie traces the story of three inmates who are on death row and how a woman decides to make a documentary on them. The film was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, International Film Festival of India, Kolkata Film Festival, and was even nominated at Commonwealth Film Festival of Manchester. 3 Deewarein even won the Filmfare Award for Best Story.Unlike the highly dramatic sports movies of Bollywoodwe see today. Nagesh created this heart touching and effective piece of cinema in 2005 that showed the real struggle of being a bowler and that too when the player is deaf and mute. Starring Shreyas Talpade, Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shahand Girish Karnard,the movie won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 2006.This 2006 movie is a story of two women from two different cultures and how a cruel twist of fate brings them together. Starring Gul Panag, Ayesha Takiaand Shreyas Talpade, the movie received critical appreciation for its depiction of women.It is also a story of friendship and solidarity among two women. The movie was screened at Indo-American Arts Council Film Festival, and Atlanta Indo-American Film Festival.In 2015, Nagesh presented another cinematic gem with Dhanak. The movie is about an elder sister and his younger brother who is visually impaired. The innocence and love among the two siblings portrayed in this movie will surely touch your hearts. The movie won The Grand Prixfor the best feature-length film, and Special Mention for the Best Feature Film by The Children's Jury for Generation Kplus at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival.