Happy Birthday Nakkhul: 5 Best Performances of the Tamil Actor

Mumbai-born the well-known Tamil actor Nakkhul turns 38 today. He features in the list of top leading Kollywood actors whose performances have dynamic appeal and are dearly loved by the masses. The versatile superstar actor has delivered many blockbusters over a span of 18 years in his professional acting career. He made a remarkable debut in the film Boys, directed by SShankar. Also known for his singing talent, the actor made his playback debut in this film.

Born in Borivli, Mumbai, Nakkhul is sibling of the actress Devyani. On the special occasion of his birthday, here are top 5 performances of the actor:

Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008)

A movie with a heart melting love story and great music by Vijaywas loved thoroughly by the audience. This romantic action thriller movie directed by Prasath marked Nakkhul’s second film. His portrayal of a football fanatic Sabhapathyis considered as one of his breakthrough performances.

Maasilamani (2009)

This Tamil action comedy film with its whopping commercial success cemented the actor’s position as a credible star yet again. Audience simply loved Nakkhul and Sunaina as the lead pair. The actor played the titular character Maasilamani, an orphan who falls in love with a dancer.

Naan Rajavaga Pogiren (2013)

Directed by Prithvi Rajkumar, this movie was a spectacular Tamil ‘masala’ movie on love, friendship and awareness. His performance as Raja was highly lauded. The film also starred Dhanush, Chandini Tamilarasan.

Vallinam (2014)

This National Award-winning film was directed by Arivazhagan. Nakkhul played the role of Krishna, a college goer who prepped for national-level basketball tournament. It was a great entertaining movie with a social message. This Tamil sports drama film also starred Mrudhula Bhaskar, Atul Kulkarni.

Tamiluku En Ondrai Aluthavum

With this thriller, Nakkhul delivered yet again a blockbuster. The superstar’s knockout performance as Vasanth, a super active and smart science geek won everyone’s heart. Directed by Ramprakash Rayappa, this received both critical acclaim and love from the masses. The movie is considered as the actor’s biggest hit movie till date.

