Happy Birthday Namrata Shirodkar: 5 Adorable Pics with Mahesh Babu
On the occasion of Namrata’s birthday, here’s looking at some of her and Mahesh Babu’s most adorable pictures.
Namrata and Mahesh Babu
Former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar turns a year older on January 22. The better-half of South superstar Mahesh Babu, who turns 48, was crowned Miss India in 1993. Post marriage, Namrata bid farewell to her acting career to take up the household responsibilities. She met Mahesh Babu on the sets of Vamsi and the two tied the knot after dating for five years. Namrata and Mahesh Babu are one of the most adorable couples of Tollywood and are currently holidaying with their kids in New York to celebrate the success of Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru.
Together forever
In this picture, we see every reason why this celebrity couple is going strong after 14 years of marriage. Mahesh Babu smiles for the camera while Namrata is seen sweetly clutching hubby’s tee.
Candid bliss
Namrata often shares simple yet lovable moments with her family on social media. She captioned this snap as ‘naughty but nice’. The snap gives a glimpse of the comfort the lovebirds share with each other.
Perfect union
In this sweet anniversary post, the lovely couple is seen revelling in each other’s company. Namrata captioned this image as, ”Thank you for the best 14 years of my life. Happy anniversary.”
It all began with friendship
How many hearts for this utterly love-spelled picture? This throwback picture was shared by Namrata on friendship’s day is all things love.
About last night
Here's a candid selfie of the two lovebirds.
-
