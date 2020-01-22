Happy Birthday Namrata Shirodkar: 5 Adorable Pics with Mahesh Babu

Former model and actress Namrata Shirodkar turns a year older on January 22. The better-half of South superstar Mahesh Babu, who turns 48, was crowned Miss India in 1993. Post marriage, Namrata bid farewell to her acting career to take up the household responsibilities. She met Mahesh Babu on the sets of Vamsi and the two tied the knot after dating for five years. Namrata and Mahesh Babu are one of the most adorable couples of Tollywood and are currently holidaying with their kids in New York to celebrate the success of Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster hit Sarileru Neekevvaru.

On the occasion of Namrata’s birthday, here’s looking at some of her and Mahesh Babu’s most adorable pictures.

Together forever

In this picture, we see every reason why this celebrity couple is going strong after 14 years of marriage. Mahesh Babu smiles for the camera while Namrata is seen sweetly clutching hubby’s tee.

Candid bliss

Namrata often shares simple yet lovable moments with her family on social media. She captioned this snap as ‘naughty but nice’. The snap gives a glimpse of the comfort the lovebirds share with each other.

Perfect union

In this sweet anniversary post, the lovely couple is seen revelling in each other’s company. Namrata captioned this image as, ”Thank you for the best 14 years of my life. Happy anniversary.”

It all began with friendship

How many hearts for this utterly love-spelled picture? This throwback picture was shared by Namrata on friendship’s day is all things love.

About last night

Here's a candid selfie of the two lovebirds.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.