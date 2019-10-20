Happy Birthday Nargis Fakhri: 7 Times the Actress Rocked Instagram with Her Sense of Style

Nargis Fakhri, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2011 with the Imtiaz Ali directorial Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor, celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday, October 20.

Having started a career in modeling when she was a mere 16 year old, post-Rockstar, Nargis starred opposite John Abraham in the 2013 Shoojit Sircar directorial Madras Cafe. Nargis has also worked successful comedies like Main Tera Hero (2014), Spy (2015) and Housefull 3 (2016).

The actress will next be seen in action thriller Torbaaz where she will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev among others. Known for her good looks and sense of style, here's looking at seven of her best Instagram pictures on her 40th birthday.

1. When she rocked the leopard print

Captioned "Feeling fierce", this photo clearly shows how the actress rocked the look. She paired it with a bold black belt, statement earrings and ring. The actress rounded off her look with a glitzy clutch and peep-toe booties and a fashionable beret.

2. Radiant in red

Nargis looked radiant as she donned a red salwar suit. The actress looked stunning in the traditional attire, which was mostly plain and had some work on the neck. She kept her hair open and for jewellery, she just wore a big ring on her left hand and earrings. The dupatta that she carried was also red and had chikan work all over. She wrote an inspiring captioned with the picture that read, "I am the architect of my life, I build my own foundation and choose my own bricks."

3. Looking pretty in powder pink

The actress left her followers swooning by posting an image where she can be seen sporting a little pink dress that she paired with pink stilettos and a straw hat. She accessorized her look with a clutch bearing the Union Jack. The image looked quintessentially out of an English tea cafe. She captioned the image, "Busy: Counting all my blessings."

4. Catching a breath in style

The reason for her beautiful skin and amazing body is evident from the picture that she shared on Instagram where she can be seen taking a deep breath after workout. She is seen wearing Army pants in the picture, which she captioned, "Definition of a really good work out: When you hate doing it But LOVE finishing it."

5. When she rocked denim shorts

Posing in denim shorts that she paired with a V-shaped tee and a blue check shirt over it, Nargis looked like the quintessential girl-next-door in the photo. She paired her look with statement shades, two demure pendants and earrings.

6. Intense looks

Wearing black micro-short denims and a shimmery deep neck top, Nargis left her hair open and threw an intense look at the camera. She captioned the picture, "When something goes wrong in your life, just yell "plot twist" and move on!"

7. Going all traditional

Clad in complete traditional attire with heavy work on a blouse, Nargis looked no less than a bride in her this Instagram post. The actress tied her hair into a bun and is seen wearing heavy jewellery.

