Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Best Dialogues by the Legendary Actor

There is not a genre that this brilliant artist has not tried his hand at, from mass entertainment to social dramas, comedy to thrillers. Throughout his 47-year career, he has received several national and international honours, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. He has demonstrated what amazing performances look like time and time again, and he has influenced thousands of people all around the world. Through his acting and speech, he skilfully catches every aspect his persona has to give, leaving the viewer in amazement of his skills.

In the honour of his birthday, we present his ten most unforgettable dialogues from his career.

ISHQIYA SERIES:

Saat mukaam hote hai ishq mein … dilkashi, unss, mohabbat, aqeedat, ibaadat, junoon aur maut. Duniya mein sabse gehri dushmani miya biwi ki hoti hai.

CHINA GATE:

Haath mein bandook lekar apne aap ko bahadur samajhna utna hi aasaan hai jitna kisi nihatte ko buzdil samajhna. Cancer se zyada khaufnak bimari toh aapki ragon mein daud rahi hai nafrat ki bimari, shaq ki bimari.

SARFAROSH:

Kuch hosh nahi rehta, kuch dhyan nahi rehta, insaan mohabbat mein insaan nahi rehta. Hamare ghav bahut gehre hai. woh itni aasani se nahin bharne wale.

IQBAL:

Dimaag aur dil jab ek saath kaam karte hai na toh farak nahi padta hai ki dimaag kaunsa hai aur dil kaunsa hai. Hum sab is duniya mein koi ek khaas kaam karne ke liye bheje gaye hai. Yeh dimaag ka khel hai jo dil se khela jaata hai.

A WEDNESDAY:

Bheed toh dekhi hogi na aapne? Bheed mein se koi ek shakal chun lijiye, main woh hoon. I am just a stupid common man. Aapke ghar mein jab cockroach aata hai toh aap kya karte hai Rathore sahab? Aap usko paalte nahi maarte hai. Ye chaar cockroach mera ghar ganda kar rahe the aur aaj main apna ghar saaf karna chahta hoon. They asked us this question on a Friday, repeated it on Tuesday… I’am just replying on Wednesday.

THE DIRTY PICTURE:

Jab sharafat ke kapde utarte hai, tab sabse zyada mazaa sharifon ko hi aata hai. Public saman dekhti hai, dukaan nahin. Heroine ki zindagi is like an elected government. Paanch saal tak party, uskey baad support.

