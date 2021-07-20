Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: From Masoom to A Wednesday, Best Performances by the Veteran Actor

The name Naseeruddin Shah does not require any introduction. The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awarded actor has given a number of wonderful performances both on the silver screen and on stage. Each of his performances is a tool for any aspiring actor. He has received great appreciation and admiration for his work from the audience. While it is extremely difficult to pick the best performances of the extremely talented actor, here is a list of some of his work that will remind the people about some of his best performances.

Masoom

In this1983 film drama directed by Shekhar Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah’s character Devendra Kumar’s life changes when he comes to know about his illegitimate son. This event ruins his relationship with his wife Indu, played by Shabana Azmi. Naseeruddin gave a great performance in the film. His portrayal of a man who is going through an emotional turmoil was simply amazing.

Ishqiya

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey and released in 2010, this film is a fun ride of events in the life of a Khalujaan and Babban who fall in love with the same girl, Krishna. Naseeruddin’s character Khalujaan was a delight to watch. From his acting skills to his dialogues to his comic timing — everything was worth watching. He has done full justice to a character who while running away from a situation of life falls in love in a classic way.

Krrish

One of the best superhero movies of its time, Krrishreleased in 2006 was directed by Rakesh Roshan. Naseeruddin played the role of the main villain of the film, Dr Siddanth Arya, who kidnapped Krrish’s father years ago. The actor has done great justice to the role of a man who is obsessed with his success and can go to any extent to maintain it. Naseeruddin’s acting will make you want to hate him.

Sparsh

One of the best performances of the talented actor Naseeruddin Shah in 1980 was directed by Sai Paranjpye. The actor wonderfully played the role of a blind man, Anirudh Parmar, who did not want any sympathy from anyone. The film is also worth watching for Naseeruddin and Shabana Azmi’s chemistry.

A Wednesday

The film is about a common man, ‘aam aadmi’, phenomenally portrayed by Naseeruddin Shah who believesthat terrorism has caused enough damage to common people’s life and thus, decides to take law in his hands. Another fantastic performance of the actor, this onehas the capacity to keep the audience’s eyes stuck on their screens. The movie was released in 2008 and was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

