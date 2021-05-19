Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Here's Taking a Look At Finest Performances of the Actor

Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has come a long way in the industry. He is the epitome of the rags to riches tale. From his debut in Sarfarosh in 1999 to films like Thackeray and Motichoor Chaknachoor, the actor has entertained the audience throughout with his stellar performances both in short roles and lead characters. Today, he is considered as one of the most revered actors in the Hindi film industry. As Nawazuddin turns 47-years-old today, let us celebrate by looking back at his five best movies.

Kahaani

This Sujoy Ghosh thriller was Nawazuddin’s ticket to stardom. He played the role of an arrogant, short-tempered, expletive-spewing police officer from the intelligence wing. His natural acting made him stand out in the league of cops in Hindi films. Even though he wasn’t the lead actor, through his acting, he made sure that he gets noticed for his short role.

Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2

Among the star’s finest performances, Gangs of Wasseypur surely has to be mentioned. He played the role of Faizal Khan, son of Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee). While in part one, he is shown as a boy trying to live in the shadow of his father, in the second instalment he comes out as a gangster. This was a film that made Nawazuddin a favourite among the masses as well as the critics.

The Lunchbox

The star didn’t play the lead in this movie, still he won hearts with his endearing and heartwarming performance. In this film, the two finest actors, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin, could be seen sharing a screen space which is one of the most glorious cinematic moments in itself.

Manjhi

This 2015 romantic film was inspired by the life of Dashrath Manjhi, a labourer in Gehlaur village of Bihar. The actor starred opposite Radhika Apte and their chemistry was much appreciated. Nawazuddin is excellent both as a young husband and as a bitter old man who struggles to fulfil his vow.

Manto

This hard-hitting biopic was made on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin outdid himself playing the role of the maverick writer. His expressions said more about the man Manto was than his dialogues. The actor took the brilliant writing of Nandita Das several notches higher with his acting. Surely, he knows how to pull off any role with perfection.

