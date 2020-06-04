Happy Birthday Neena Gupta: 5 Times She Brought Forth Her Funny Side on Social Media

Neena Gupta turns a year older on June 4. The actress is known for her work in both commercial and art-house films. From her relationship in the 80s with West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards, she has a daughter, Masaba who is a renowned fashion designer. Neena won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Woh Chokri (1994).

She is remembered for her 1999 television series, Saans, which was also written and directed by her. Neena secured the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her 2018 film, Badhaai Ho where she plays a woman who gets pregnant in her mid-age. She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama Panga and in the web series Panchayat. Neena will next be seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83 and Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar.

Apart from her work, Neena keeps her fans engaged with entertaining and quirky posts on Instagram.

On the occasion of her 60th birthday, here is a look at her life through social media:

Makeshifter

Neena reveals she did ‘jugad’ to source summer clothes for herself. She told her online family that she cut out shorts from her old pair of jeans.

Young at-heart

Neena breaks into an impromptu jig to a song from her web show, Panchayat. She played a woman by the name of Manju Devi in the series.

Reflections

In a funny mood, Neena shared a collage that shows her distinguished looks on and off-screen. To the left, she posted an image of herself playing a character set in the rural area and to the right we see her in a completely glamorous avatar.

Can’t stop, won’t stop

In this video, Neena urged her followers to stay at home in her unique style. Her energy and effervescence at this age is laudworthy.

Humour all the way

In another hilarious post, we see a collage of an old rural woman trimming her husband’s moustache. Neena attached an image along that shows her chopping husband, Vivek Mehra’s hair and wrote she has been doing the same for a long time.

