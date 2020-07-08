Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her 5 Unmissable Family Pics
Neetu Kapoor has turned 62 on Wednesday. We are looking back at some of her family moments with Rishi, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.
Pictures of Neetu Kapoor with family
Actress Neetu Kapoor turns an year older today. She has been part of some evergreen films like Amor Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie and many others. Apart from being an ace actress she has been a supportive wife to her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor.
The famous couple of Bollywood had also done over a dozen of films together. She had tied the knot with Rishi in the year 1980. The couple has two children Ranbir and Riddhima.
On the occasion of her 62nd birthday here are some adorable photos with her family:
Happy Diwali
This beautiful snap was clicked during a Diwali function in 2019. Neetu is seen striking a pose for the camera with Rishi and Riddhima. The entire family is decked up in ethnic attire. The birthday girl is seen nailing the look in a light green outfit. The second photo in the series is a solo picture of her granddaughter Samara.
Family Time
Clicked during one of the family outings, the picture shows Neetu, Rishi, Riddhima and Samara donning hats.
Birthday lunch
This absolutely priceless photo featuring Neetu, Rishi and his Rima Jain has been taken on the occasion of the late actor’s birthday lunch. Both the ladies can be seen happily posing as they stood behind the iconic star. There is also a slice of cake with a lit candle that can be seen placed in front of Rishi.
Mother-daughter goals
This mother-daughter selfie is fit to give everyone goals. Both of them look beautiful in the snap. The newly turned 62-year-old can also be seen flaunting a pink pendant that she has worn with a black top.
Perfect Frame
The photo featuring Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, Samara, Rishi and herself is frame worthy. The entire family can be seen spending some quality time over a meal which they probably had together on 2019's new year eve. The joy of togetherness reflects on the birthday girl's face
