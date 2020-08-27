Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Others Pour in Birthday Greetings

Actress and model Neha Dhupia turns a year older today. The former Miss India pageant winner is marking the special day with her husband and actor Angad Bedi and tiny tot Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Angad shared loving wishes for the doting wife to mark her birthday. Calling her his pillar of strength, Angad wrote, “To the Mrs... Wish you a very happy birthday. I love you my fearless no filter girl. @nehadhupia #happybirthday”.

Actress Soha Ali Khan also penned a heartfelt post for the ‘shining star’. She wrote, “When Neha walks into a room everybody notices. If you don’t see her, you hear her. And when she leaves the room, she takes a little something from it with her. Not in a kleptomaniac swiping your cutlery sort of way but in the way the air seems to go a little flat and limp on her departure.@nehadhupia Happy Birthday you bright shining star!! Welcome to the decade of deliverance!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished the fellow star in an Instagram story, addressing Neha as a firecracker.

Katrina Kaif also posted a birthday wish for the boss lady.

Neha’s close friend and actress Sophie Choudry wrote, “So many memories over the years.. Proud of how you have forged and owned your own path! Thank you for all the mad laughs, the flash photo and for always being there!! Big love my darling @NehaDhupia... Here’s to real hugs & celebrating together when this is all over”.

So many memories over the years.. Proud of how you have forged and owned your own path! Thank you for all the mad laughs, the flash photog and for always being there!! Big love my darling @NehaDhupia .. Here’s to real hugs & celebrating together when this is all over❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/P8Wgxej7k1 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 27, 2020

Here are some more adorable wishes for the birthday girl.

Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi.