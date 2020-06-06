Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: A Playlist of Her Popular Songs

Neha Kakkar turns a year older on June 6. From the age of just 4, the songstress began performing at religious events with her elder sister, Sonu Kakkar, also a playback singer. Neha participated in the singing reality show, Indian Idol in 2005 at the age of 16. She got eliminated and began her struggle for a break in the industry. Neha was a chorus singer for a few songs but her earliest fame came only in 2012 when she collaborated with music director Pritam in the Cocktail. Neha sang the dance number ‘Second Hand Jawani’ which became a sensation overnight.

Neha has featured in music videos and released many popular singles in collaboration with top artists. She has been one of the judges in Indian reality shows - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs (2017), Indian Idol – Season 10 (2018) and Indian Idol – Season 11 (2019).

On the occasion of Neha’s birthday, here’s looking at some of her most popular hits:

1. Coca Cola: The energetic track was jointly directed by Neha and her singer brother Tony. ‘Coca Cola’ was performed by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in their film Luka Chuppi. It remains one of the most favourite party songs among the audience.

2. Aankh Marey: This one had to make it in this list! The song was a remake from the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne performed by Arshad Warsi. The revamped version featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in Simmba. Ever since its release, the upbeat track is played everywhere and adds energy to any party.

3. Mile Ho Tum Hum: The reprised version Mile Ho Tum Hum from the film Fever was crooned by Neha and Tony. Neha took her fans by surprise with a romantic melody. The song was loved by the audience and remains on people's tongues to-date.

4. Kala Chashma: This upbeat number from Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho (2016) instantly became the most sought after party anthem. This high beat track is bound to shake a leg.

5. Dilbar: This foot-tapping number in John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate (2019) became the first Indian song to achieve the third spot on the Billboard YouTube Music Chart. The immensely popular song, from the 90s originally featuring Sushmita Sen, was performed by Street Dancer 3D fame Nora Fatehi, won a million hearts.