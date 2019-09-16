Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: 5 Most Romantic Posts of the Singer with Priyanka Chopra

As Nick Jonas turns 26, we bring you some the most romantic posts with wife Priyanka Chopra that the singer shared on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: 5 Most Romantic Posts of the Singer with Priyanka Chopra
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Jonas Brothers' member Nick Jonas is celebrating his 26th birthday on September 16. While the Hollywood actor and singer was popularly known for his Disney shows, he now shares a special bond with India. Married to Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas has hogged the limelight in India ever since the two tied the knot in December last year.

Fans have feasted their eyes on the new Hollywood-meets-Bollywood couple who keep posting about their lives on social media. Ever since the lavish wedding in Jodhpur, the celebrity duo has become one of the most followed couples on Instagram, thanks to the lovely pictures they keep posing with each other. Here's a look at some of the most romantic photos Nick and Priyanka most in together.

An evening in Paris

What could be more romantic than a boat ride in Paris, the city of love? Nick posted this black and white picture with Priyanka from their Europe trip which also included the grand wedding of his brother Joe Jonas with actress Sophie Turner.

View this post on Instagram

The city of love 🇫🇷

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

The couple that cooks together, stays together

Nick Jonas has proved more often than once that he is a caring husband. Not just encouraging his wife when she feels low, or promotes something new, he also tried some cooking with her. The Sucker hitmaker shared photos and videos of them cooking together.

View this post on Instagram

Date night cooking extravaganza.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Getting clicked on the 'Love Way'

One of the most amazing things that keeps the bond between Nick and Priyanka fresh is their shared love for travelling. Both the celebs love to take trips together, being each other's trip partner.

View this post on Instagram

Via Dell Amore... or Love Way in other words.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Love at first smile

In a world where relationships are so fragile, Priyanka and Nick weave a world full of small things that make them happy. The couple also look the most romantic even on red carpets. That isn't surprising, considering their very first outing was at the Met Ball, even before they started dating.

View this post on Instagram

That smile. 😍

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Perfect couple at Cannes

It was Priyanka's first appearance at Cannes this year, and Nick complimented her perfectly on the red carpet. Not only did he share pictures from the film fest, but also penned down a beautiful post for 'his best friend, confidant, muse, and beautiful wife' Priyanka.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram