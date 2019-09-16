Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: 5 Most Romantic Posts of the Singer with Priyanka Chopra
As Nick Jonas turns 26, we bring you some the most romantic posts with wife Priyanka Chopra that the singer shared on Instagram.
Image: Instagram
Jonas Brothers' member Nick Jonas is celebrating his 26th birthday on September 16. While the Hollywood actor and singer was popularly known for his Disney shows, he now shares a special bond with India. Married to Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas has hogged the limelight in India ever since the two tied the knot in December last year.
Fans have feasted their eyes on the new Hollywood-meets-Bollywood couple who keep posting about their lives on social media. Ever since the lavish wedding in Jodhpur, the celebrity duo has become one of the most followed couples on Instagram, thanks to the lovely pictures they keep posing with each other. Here's a look at some of the most romantic photos Nick and Priyanka most in together.
An evening in Paris
What could be more romantic than a boat ride in Paris, the city of love? Nick posted this black and white picture with Priyanka from their Europe trip which also included the grand wedding of his brother Joe Jonas with actress Sophie Turner.
The couple that cooks together, stays together
Nick Jonas has proved more often than once that he is a caring husband. Not just encouraging his wife when she feels low, or promotes something new, he also tried some cooking with her. The Sucker hitmaker shared photos and videos of them cooking together.
Getting clicked on the 'Love Way'
One of the most amazing things that keeps the bond between Nick and Priyanka fresh is their shared love for travelling. Both the celebs love to take trips together, being each other's trip partner.
Love at first smile
In a world where relationships are so fragile, Priyanka and Nick weave a world full of small things that make them happy. The couple also look the most romantic even on red carpets. That isn't surprising, considering their very first outing was at the Met Ball, even before they started dating.
Perfect couple at Cannes
It was Priyanka's first appearance at Cannes this year, and Nick complimented her perfectly on the red carpet. Not only did he share pictures from the film fest, but also penned down a beautiful post for 'his best friend, confidant, muse, and beautiful wife' Priyanka.
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️ @priyankachopra
