Happy Birthday Nicholas Sparks: 5 Films Based on His Novels

Famous American romance novelist and screenwriter Nicholas Charles Sparks celebrates his special day on December 31. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Sparks wrote his first novel, The Passing, in 1985, while a student at the University of Notre Dame. And there was no looking back thereafter. Sparks is known for publishing twenty novels and two non-fiction books.

Sparks got his breakthrough in 1993 with his novel The Notebook. He wrote it during his spare time while selling pharmaceuticals in Washington, D.C. The novel was published in 1996 and made it to the bestsellers. A number of works have topped international book charts and have been adapted into movies.

On the novelist’s 54th birthday, here is a look at some of his works that have made it to Hollywood:

The Notebook

The movie narrates a tale about Allie Calhoun (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling). The guy falls passionately in love with the girl. However, they are made to choose different paths by Allie’s parents. Years later, they meet again by chance. The boy then decides to win her back, even after knowing that she’s engaged to someone else. In the end, an elderly man can be seen reading this story to a woman.

A Walk To Remember

The story is a beautiful love life of Landon Carter (Shane West), a high-school senior, and Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore), the local minister's daughter. The two works together for a play, however, they never thought they’ll fall for each other. However, when they do, Jamie reveals that she is leukaemia. To this, Landon takes care of her and marries her, eventually. Years later, when she passes away, Landon remembers her on his success.

The Best Of Me

This story is about 1990s high school sweethearts from opposite sides of the tracks. The lovebirds get separated because of circumstances. Finally reunites twenty years later, when they visit their hometown for the funeral of a mutual friend. They fall in love again. However, that is not it. There is a tragic twist in the ending, like most of Sparks’ writing.

The Lucky One

In the movie, Zac Efron, playing Logan Thibault, is a U.S. Marine serving in Iraq. He finds a picture of a woman just before a mortar attack destroys the place he'd just been sitting. However, he keeps the picture, believing it to be his lucky charm. However, he walks into her life and the two fall in love. However, the story definitely has a twist, but surprisingly, it is a happy one.

Safe Haven

With Katie (Julianne Hough) and widowed father Alex (Josh Duhamel) in the star cast, the film is an interesting watch. The two fall for each other step by step, as they spend time together. The movie also addresses domestic abuse.

