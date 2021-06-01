Happy Birthday Nikhil Siddharth: 5 Best Movies of the Telugu Star

Actor Nikhil Siddharth has made a special place for himself in the Telugu film industry with his sheer hard work. Nikhil started his film career as assistant director for the film ‘Hyderabad Nawaabs’ before featuring in his debut film Happy Days in 2007. Over the years, the actor has delivered several remarkable performances in his films. As Nikhil celebrates his 36th birthday today on June 1, we look back at his career and list some of his best movies in Telugu Films.

Happy Days

Nikhil’s debut film Happy Days narrates the story of a group of 8 engineering students who go through various struggle in college days. Director Sekhar Kammula’s Happy Days was one of the most successful films of that year and became a massive hit because of the remarkable storytelling and performances.

Yuvatha

In director Parasuran’s Yuvatha, Nikhil plays the character of a village youth who moves to the city to live with his childhood friend and plans to rob a bank in order to pay for the friend’s surgery. His amusing performance was loved by the audience and the film performed well at the box office. Yuvathu also featured Aksha Pardasany, Randhir Gattla, Sayaji Shinde, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Narsing Yadav, Jeeva, Prudhviraj and Ravi Prakash.

Swamy Ra Ra

Nikhil’s Swamy Ra Ra revolves around the story of three friends who are small-time thieves but somehow get hold of a stolen gold Vinayak idol. They are soon chased by goons who are out on the hunt for the idol. Nikhil performance earned praise for him and the film was received with positive responses from the critics and audiences at the box office.

Karthikeya

Karthikeya centres around the story of a medical student who visits a village for a medical camp and decides to investigate the mystery behind the temple of Kumara Swami. The title role of medical student Karthikeya is played by Nikhil and it is rated as one of his best performances.

Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada

Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada is a supernatural romantic thriller that revolves around the story of Nikhil’s character named Arjun. Released in 2016, the film went on to become massive and was even remade in Tamil as Aayiram Jenmangal. Directed by Vi, the film also starred Hebah Patel, Nandita Swetha, Avika Gor, Vennela Kishore, Annapoorna, Sathya, and Viva Harsha.

