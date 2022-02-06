Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: Times The Star Stole Hearts With Her Stylish Outfits

Nora Fatehi has wowed the film industry and her fans with her dancing skills. Known for her exquisite belly dancing skills, the Canadian model turned actor has garnered accolades from across the globe.

Regularly styled for red carpet events and shows by celebrity stylists Maneka Harisinghani and Meagan Concessio, Nora’s wardrobe features outfits, footwear and accessories created by an array of international and Indian designers namely Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Tarun Tahiliani, Christian Louboutin, Alex Perry, Naeem Khan, and Roberto Cavalli among others.

Over the years, Nora’s style statement has been in sync with her career graph. While her Instagram account celebrates a palette of colours and silhouettes, Nora’s choice of outfits ranges from saris, gowns to co-ord sets and denims. Put her in a sari or a bodycon dress, Nora knows how to nail every dance step like a queen. On her 30th birthday, we picked some of her stylish looks she made a jaw-dropping statement in.

Gown with the wind

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXqLWgFpeEh/

Figure-hugging red-carpet gowns with thigh high slits teamed with stilettos, have been one of Nora’s favourite looks. Making an entrance in red, black, and sheer, each gown has complemented her hour-glass figure to the T. Nora made heads turn in this Tarik Ediz strapless satin corset bodice gathered tightly to wrap and enhance a figure-defining silhouette. This simply breath-taking dress ends in a flowy skirt, side split and finishes in a long, lightweight train with a glorious sweep to the skirt.

The Saree Tales

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSJC_D6qzPu/

Nora has loved experimenting with the six yards of sheer bliss when it comes to Indian silhouettes. From Sabyasachi, JJ Valaya to Tarun Tahiliani, Nora has stunned in every kind of sari. Be it sequins or floral prints, she has embraced every drape with confidence. Making hearts skip a beat in Akanksha Gajria’s candy rainbow sequin sari worn with a sequin choli.

Pretty in Prints

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSEAO2fsI8-/

Bold and experimental are two terms Nora’s personality resonates with. And when it comes to prints the star knows how to make her mark. We love this multiple style tie up crop along with a pull string low waist skirt in animal print.

Hair Me Out

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGZb4vMJKVf/

Her long tresses have played an integral role in all her looks. While full credit goes to hairstylist Marce Pedrozo, we love how Nora carries off every hairdo with confidence. Be it the lavender hair colour or the soft waves, her hairdo has been her crowning glory.

Layered with Love

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYtwWXAsH09/

Layering like a boss has been Nora’s go-to style for airport looks. We love how she teamed this Nikita Mhaisalkar’s aubergine jacket and shorts with a turtleneck black top. Looking like a girl on a mission, jackets and coats have complemented Nora’s style quotient and we hope to see more such looks in the future.

