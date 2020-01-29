Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Happy Birthday Oprah Winfrey: 10 Powerful Quotes by Her

Also known as The Queen Of All Media, Oprah Winfrey has used her power and influence to bring a positive change in the world by motivating people to be fearless and courageous.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Oprah Winfrey: 10 Powerful Quotes by Her
(Photo: Getty Images)

American actress, T.V host, philanthropist and motivational speaker Oprah Gail Winfrey turned a year older on Wednesday. Oprah is popular for her own show the Oprah Winfrey Show, which was broadcasted in Chicago for 25 years from 1986 to 2011.

The 20th century saw Oprah as the richest African-American and America’s first black billionaire. Also known as The Queen Of All Media, Oprah Winfrey has used her power and influence to bring a positive change in the world by motivating people to be fearless and courageous.

The 66-year-old actress, who started her career as a radio presenter, had worked in several films like The Color Purple, Beloved, Selma, A Wrinkle In Time, There Are No Children Here, Charlotte’s Web among others.

On her birthday, let us look at some of the most popular quotes by Oprah:

-- Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.

-- Real integrity is doing the right thing, knowing that nobody’s going to know whether you did it or not.

-- The great courageous act that we must all do, is to have the courage to step out of our history and past so that we can live our dreams.

-- There is no greater gift you can give or receive than to honor your calling. It’s why you were born. And how you become most truly alive.

-- Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.

-- You need to dream a bigger dream for yourself. That is the lesson. Hold the highest vision possible for your life and it can come true.”

-- One of the hardest things in life to learn is which bridges to cross and which bridges to burn.

-- It makes no difference how many peaks you reach if there was no pleasure in the climb.

-- You’ve got to follow your passion. You’ve got to figure out what it is you love–who you really are. And have the courage to do that. I believe that the only courage anybody ever needs is the courage to follow your own dreams.

-- Often we don’t even realize who we’re meant to be because we’re so busy trying to live out someone else’s ideas. But other people and their opinions hold no power in defining our destiny.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram