Happy Birthday Pankaj Kapur: What Shahid Kapoor has said about his Father

Pankaj Kapur has made a mark for himself in the entertainment industry. He was born on May 29, 1954 in Punjab’s Ludhiana. Pankaj is father to popular actor Shahid Kapoor, who he had with his first wife Neelima Azeem. He entered the Hindi film industry through a Shyam Benegal film titled Arohan. The movie hit the theatres in 1982. Over the years, Pankaj became a part of plays, films and TV serials. Apart from acting, he has also donned the director’s hat and till date has been a part of over 70 plays and serials in that capacity. He has won the prestigious National Film Award three times for his role in movies Maqbool, Raakh and Ek Doctor Ki Maut.

Both Pankaj and Shahid have shared the screen twice till now in films Mausam and Shaandaar. The father and son duo will be seen teaming up for the third time in an upcoming film, Jersey.

On the occasion of Pankaj’s birthday, we take a look at the times when Shahid spoke about his equation with him:

1. Shahid, in an interview, mentioned how Pankaj keeps complaining about him not keeping in touch regularly. So, after Shahid became a father, Pankaj had told him that he will now realise how it feels to miss your child.

2. Shahid and Pankaj are a part of the same industry and the two of them had shared the screen together in the past. However, Shahid still feels that he gets nervous while being in the same frame as his father.

3. After Neelima and Pankaj’s divorce, Shahid stayed with his mother. He,in an interaction with a news website, said that he (Shahid) and Pankaj did not have a lot of interaction and that his bond with his children (Misha and Zain) will be different from his bond with Pankaj.

4. Shahid in 2015 had revealed that he never felt insecure as a child because of the efforts he and his father had made. He also added that Pankaj is a big part of his life.

5. Shahid once mentioned that he admires Pankaj a lot and also said that over the years, he has come to understand their equation even better. He added that the two of them are now more emotionally close than they were previously.

