2-min read

Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: 5 Different Moods of the Actress on Instagram

On Parineeti Chopra's 30th birthday, here is a look at some of the most stylish moments that are caged in her Instagram profile.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: 5 Different Moods of the Actress on Instagram
On Parineeti Chopra's 30th birthday, here is a look at some of the most stylish moments that are caged in her Instagram profile.

Bollywood has a few actors who are real and honest about their profession, without a need for attention or much drama, and Parineeti Chopra is one of them. Younger cousin to B-town's desi girl Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti was born on October 22, 1988 in Ambala, Punjab, India. While she was an public relations consultant with Yash Raj Films initially, she took up acting as a career, and excelled well in it, with a Filmfare and National Film Award mention for Ishaqzaade.

The actress went to study investment banking at University of Manchester. However, she decided to return to India after the 2009 economic recession and joined Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant. The actress made her acting debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and went on to deliver praiseworthy performances in movies like Ishaqzaade (2012), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014).

On her 30th birthday, here is a look at some of the most stylish moments that are caged in her Instagram profile.

Suit it up

While the actress was overweight once, she can easily give fitness goals to everyone now. With a number of amazing movies in her kitty, the actress is surely on cloud nine. A few days back, she posted pictures on Instagram, styled in a blue blazer and trousers. With wavy locks and no accessories, the actress looked elegant and chic.

View this post on Instagram

Find what you love, and dedicate your life to it

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

The girl next door

From boss lady to the girl next door, Parineeti knows how to ace it up. During the shoot for The Girl on Train in London recently, Pari posted a sun-kissed picture, sitting by a window. With jeans, sneakers and pullover on, the actress looks natural, yet different.

Stretch it till you make it

Fitness is not about having the perfect figure, but about a healthy and flexible body. On International Yoga Day, Parineeti posted a picture in gym shorts, acing a yoga posture perfectly.

Royal bridesmaid

Parineeti's sister Priyanka got married in Jodhpur last year. The family looked every bit royal. Parineeti wore a Sabyasachi lehenga, with embroidery and donned a royal look. She complemented her lehenga with matching jewellery.

View this post on Instagram

@sabyasachiofficial #PCkiShaadi

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

All things touristy

Celebs have a busy life, with movie schedules, promotions, parties, friends and family. Despite such a packed-up routine, it is important for one to take some 'me' time out, for a refreshing start. This picture of Pari will give you travel goals, to set yourself free and leave for a vacation.

