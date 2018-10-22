Happy Birthday, Parineeti Chopra! Check Her Jaw-dropping Style Transformation in Pictures

The effervescent diva of Bollywood turned 29 today. One of the leading actresses of her generation, Parineeti Chopra has an impressive filmography, and an equally impressive wardrobe choices.From the feisty Delhi girl in Ladies vs Ricky Bhel to the confident, self-made woman in Vipul Shah's Namaste England, she has proven her versatility time and again.Recently, she made heads turn as she walked as the showstopper for Shantanu and Nikhil's collection in a black floral gown at.Though, Parineeti has received flak for her dressing sense or has even been called the Photoshop queen when she turned water baby for her Filmfare magazine cover shoot. But we love how her confidence takes care of all that criticism.Here's to the bubbly diva of Bollywood and her experimental fashion sense. Take a look at Parineeti's stylish or shall we call it style evolution?