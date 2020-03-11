Happy Birthday Parth Samthaan: Here’s Looking at His Top Social Media Moments

Parth Samthaan has been winning hearts of people with his portrayal of Anurag Basu in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor turns 29 this year on March 11.

Parth began his career in episodic MTV shows. He rose to stardom with his portrayal of Manik Malhotra in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan in 2014. Parth’s chocolate boy charms and sizzling chemistry with Niti Taylor brought many laurels and appreciation his way. In 2018, Parth took up the role of Anurag Basu in the reboot of hit 2001 show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandez, who portrays the character of Prerna Sharma.

On the occasion of his 29th birthday, take a look at some of the top posts from his Instagram handle.

On March 10, the actor shared a video of him cutting his 29th birthday cake. The black-coloured cake had money on the top, which Parth was seen to be gobbling down. He cut the Money Heist-themed cake with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Chowksey.

The stunning actor poses on a ship in the Arabian Sea in this Instagram post. Captining his pictures, he wrote, "Water: Go with the flow, Land - Stay ,get stability ! Choice is yours !!"

In this thoughtful post, he can be seen overlooking the city of Chelsea in London.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B756ZAAHZnf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Parth stretching in front of the beach in Goa is a sight to behold and keep stored in memory.

In this post, Parth showcases a precious gift that he received, which is the armlet that Marvel supervillain Thanos wears.

Parth can be seen celebrating the New Year along with his mum as the two grooves to the tunes.

Parth with his adorable niece is just too cute to handle! He wrote, “This cutie is back *** and my fishy kisses”.

