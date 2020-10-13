Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Her 5 Adorable Social Media Posts
Pooja Hegde has turned 30 on Tuesday. Here's looking at her five social media posts that give us a hint of what kind of a person she is in real life,
Telugu and Hindi film actress Pooja Hegde who turns 30 on October 13 has worked in over fourteen movies in her career spanning eight years.
Hegde was the second runner up in the 2010 Femina Miss India Universe. After this, the Mumbai-born actor, a native of Karnataka, made her acting debut in Tamil film Mugamoodi opposite Jiiva in 2012. The actor made her Hindi film debut with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016, she then went on to work in the multi-starrer comedy by Sajid Khan Housefull 4.
She was last seen in Telugu action-drama movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the actor has been keeping her fans updated with her life through her social media accounts.
Take a look at some of her images:
Yoga skills
When the lockdown in India was in its initial phase in April and May, fitness had become a talking point and still remains so. In one of her posts, Pooja showed her fans how maintaining a healthy lifestyle while staying at home is possible. The actor posted the image of herself acing the chakrasana. She frequently posts images from her yoga routine on the social media platform.
One with Grandma
The lockdown has also given the actor a chance to spend more time with her family. In one of her posts she is lying on her grandmother’s lap.
The Quarantine Routine
The actor who will next be seen in Most Eligible Bachelor also shared her quarantine routine which was basically her sleeping most of the time. The post showed two of her pictures where the actor is sleeping.
Pooja and Movies
Pooja will also be working with Telugu superstar Prabhas in the upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. The actor shared the image of the first look of the film.
View this post on Instagram
RADHE SHYAM ❤️ Our beautiful film has a beautiful name..here’s our much awaited first look ❤️ #radheshyam @actorprabhas @director_radhaa @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms #GopiKrishnaFilms #KrishnamRaju @bhushankumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #Sathyan #AAFilms @radheshyamfilm
Waiting for change
Pooja’s latest Instagram post shows her looking outside a window lost in her thoughts which she captioned using American singer John Mayer’s lyrics “Waitin’ on the world to change...... #JohnMayerCalledIt (sic)."
Happy 30th Birthday Pooja!
