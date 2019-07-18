Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 6 Times the Actress Slayed the Red Carpet with Her Sartorial Choices

On the occasion of desi girl's birthday, we bring to you 6 times when Priyanka Chopra Jonas raised the temperature with her red carpet looks:

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 6 Times the Actress Slayed the Red Carpet with Her Sartorial Choices
On the occasion of desi girl's birthday, we bring to you 6 times when Priyanka Chopra Jonas raised the temperature with her red carpet looks:
Priyanka Chopra who is recognized worldwide for her amazing acting skills is turning 37 years old today. Appreciated for her acting prowess in movies Mary Kom and Barfi, the Quantico actress is known for slaying any character that she is given to do. Besides being part of various Bollywood movies, Pee Cee has also sprinkled her magic across Hollywood with roles in Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. Currently, Priyanka is gearing up for her next release, The Sky is Pink. Apart from being a prominent actor, Priyanka is also known to nail her red carpet looks.

On the occasion of desi girl's birthday, we bring to you 6 times when Priyanka Chopra Jonas raised the temperature with her red carpet looks:

Cannes 2019

This year Priyanka made an appearance dressed in off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress which she paired with statement diamond jewellery, minimal makeup and a ponytail. She was also seen accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas who looked equally classy dressed in a tuxedo.

Met Gala 2018

Last year, Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a Ralph Lauren deep burgundy velvet gown accessorised with a bejeweled hood. For the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stunning appearance with her second Met Gala red carpet look.

Academy Awards 2017

Priyanka chose to wear a Ralph & Russo dress for the Oscars red carpet for the 89th Academy Awards in February 2017. She wore the silver gown with geometric detailing, combined with jewel earrings and neatly-done hair.

Academy Awards 2016

In a Zuhair Murad white embellished gown with sheer overlay, Priyanka completely rocked her first Oscars red carpet look in 2016. The lacy gown with a long tail made Priyanka look every bit stylish.

Emmy Awards 2016

Priyanka Chopra was one of the presenters at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards 2016, and she wore a Jason Wu ensemble for the occasion. She wore a layered red dress with a low ponytail, a pair of stud earrings and bright red lips.

GettyImages-607845248

SAG Awards 2016

The Bajirao Mastani actress attended the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pink floral Monique Lhuillier gown with Kimberly McDonald Jewelry and Christian Louboutin Shoes.

GettyImages-507664084

