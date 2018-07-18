English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: From Royal Weddings to Casual Chic, There's No Look The Diva Can't Pull Off
Priyanka Chopra is a truly a fashion chameleon. Here's proof.
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)
Actress Priyanka Chopra is a true fashion chameleon. And we say so because there's no look that the diva can't pull off. From her red carpet looks, street style to her outfit choices at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year, the diva has managed to slay it every time she stepped out in public.
Priyanka's style, sartorial selections combined with the actress's infectious and charming persona is what makes her style game strong. And PeeCee, whose fashion sense has evolved greatly over the years, has made sure to highlight her strengths by carefully selecting each garment for herself.
Today, as Priyanka Chopra turns 36, we take a look at her sartorial selections that have made a mark in the fashion world.
Royal wedding look
Priyanka Chopra was one among the several international stars who made it to the royal wedding guest held in May earlier this year. And when the D-day arrived, the Quantico star made sure to make the right fashion choices, for she knew the world media's eyes were on her. And much to the pleasure of onlookers and fashion connoisseurs, the Baywatch star did not disappoint.
For her first appearance at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St- George's Chapel, Priyanka opted for a lilac Vivienne Westwood attire teamed with a matching fascinator hat, courtesy Philip Treacy.
Take a look.
Later, for her second appearance at the couple's reception party, the actress turned up the heat in a sheer sparkling gold Dior gown. For both the looks, Priyanka made sure she got her make-up, accessories and hairstyle right.
Beachwear
Earlier this year, actress Priyanka Chopra caught everyone's attention on social media when she shared a picture of herself soaking up the LA sun in a smoking hot red monokini. The diva, who has been slaying it with her impeccable fashion sense ever since she step foot in the US, embraced a rather sultry red hot monokini for her Californian beach vacay.
Priyanka oozed sexiness with a pinch of killer attitude to go with her stunning appearance.
Red Carpet
It wouldn't be wrong to say that desi girl Priyanka Chopra is the red carpet queen. From flaunting a trench coat at the Met Gala to wowing the audiences in a white Balmain dress embellished with sequins and feathers at the Emmys, Priyanka's red carpet looks have forever been stunning and awe-inspiring.
And recently too, the B-town beauty, who plays Alex Parrish in American television series Quantico on ABC, managed to turn heads in a sexy and edgy Ester Abner number.
Priyanka, who attended the 2018 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala earlier this year, stunned in a lacy black bralette and satin white co-ords teamed with a black semi-sheer outerwear which she later removed for the cameras.
The actress left the front of the blazer that featured fringes on the hem and the wrists of the sleeves open to flaunting her well-toned, nearly flat midriff and the lacy bralette underneath, oozing sexiness, boldness and confidence.
While several stars failed to live up to the Met Gala's theme of the year -- ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ -- actress Priyanka Chopra nailed it to perfection.
Dressed in a Catholic-inspired crimson Ralph Lauren outfit with a velvet texture, Priyanka exuded heavenly vibes. The actress teamed her outfit with a gold beaded hood that doubled as the trail of her gown.
Take a look.
Street-style
From sporting a shimmery vertically striped co-ord set by Alejandra Alonso Rojas that featured a plunging neckline and which she teamed with a coat by Vivienne Westwood and red pumps, stepping out in an eye-popping lemon yellow attire, courtesy Rochas Paris, rocking a casual white tee with denim shorts, slaying it in a well-fitted lingerie blazer dress by Dion Lee teamed with white Christian Louboutin heels and matching handbag, embracing a violet Vivienne Westwood mini paired with matching tote and white heels to her more casual yet uber stylish jeans (Frame) and crop sweater (Ganni) look, Priyanka can sure steal a million hearts with her fabulous street style sense.
Take a look.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Isn't It Romantic?, The Sky Is Pink and Bharat.
