Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: How the Star Wins Hearts With Her On-point Make-up
Priyanka Chopra this years has been giving fashion goals to all.Just half way through 2018 and Priyanka Chopra has been killing it with her perfect makeup.
Priyanka Chopra attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. (Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra this year has been giving fashion goals to all, be it her outfits or her makeup, everything is just on point. Just half way through 2018 and Priyanka has been killing it with her makeup.
1. The Desi Girl Look
During the Ambani engagement, Priyanka not just walked hand in hand with her rumoured boyfriend but also stole the hearts of many in her desi girl saree with a bold, matte red lipstick complementing her glowing skin.
2. Met Gala Look
The glittery gold eye shadow and the deep red lipstick added to the glamorous Met Gala look. Truly it was an example of on-point make up.
3. The Bombshell Look
A nude pout, smudged liner and blushing cheeks, made Priyanka look like a complete stunner.
4. The Unusual Look
Why do the same make up always? Priyanka goes far from the usual with this Rock N’ Roll look. Mono-toned look, with bright purple shades, giving badass vibes.
5. The Morning Fresh Look
Simple yet classy, the actress nailed it with this everyday look, cat-eye and muted lipstick. Making her look just perfect.
6. The Hot Metallic Look
Metallic lipstick and frosted lids, a perfect combination, which made Priyanka look simply beautiful.
Seeing all these pictures there is no denying that Priyanka has given all of us make up goals.
