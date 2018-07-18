Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra : Times When the B-Town Queen Courted Controversy with Style

How sad an Indian actor attending the royal wedding in UK should dress like a British aristocrat at Ascot rather than represent a free and independent India in a beautiful Sari. pic.twitter.com/zXF9zpCbMq — Jaya Jaitly (@Jayajaitly) May 20, 2018

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Besides being an actress, humanitarian and a 'global citizen', there's no denying the fact that Priyanka Chopra is also a fashion icon. Right from her appearances in Bollywood films, fashion selections in routine life, public outings, interviews to events, the diva has always attempted to set trends and inspire millions across the globe.And with time as Priyanka moved from first being crowned Miss World in 2000, then to a Hindi Film industry star and moved on to pursue a career in singing and now a cross-over actor, her fashion sense also evolved gradually.From acing airport looks (since she juggles between India and the US quite frequently) to nailing the street style, rocking elaborate gowns, floral dresses, winter jackets, to winning hearts with her royal wedding looks, Priyanka has rarely put a wrong fashion foot forward.However, there have a few occassions when the diva went wrong (according to netizens) with her sartorial selections and even stoked a controversy for doing the same.Here are the times when Priyanka Chopra made headlines for not towing the line as far sporting 'appropriate outfits' is concerned.Most recently, former Samata Party president and textile revivalist Jaya Jaitly was upset with Priyanka Chopra's for opting to wear Vivienne Westwood dress suit and a Dior attire at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."How sad an Indian actor attending the royal wedding in UK should dress like a British aristocrat at Ascot rather than represent a free and independent India in a beautiful sari," Jaitly tweeted on May 19, the day when ex-American actress Meghan Markle wed British Royal Prince Harry.However, Priyanka was unfazed by the criticism she received from the politician since most netizens loved her choice of outfit and supported her for opting to wear what she desired.Earlier this year, actress Priyanka Chopra stirred a controversy for sporting a deep neck 'frock' in a calendar launched by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation.“The government should preserve the respect of the Assamese society. Frock is not an Assamese attire and the calendar pictures were not sober at all. The government should have known how to preserve the prestige of the Assamese society, instead they could have used the traditional mekhela sador. This is the reason we have protested against the calendar,” Congress legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi told the portal TIME8.Later, State Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came to Priyanka's rescue and said that a section of the Congress legislators were trying to get cheap publicity out of the issue.Priyanka was appointed by the Assam government as the brand ambassador of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation in 2016.The most talked about fashion controversy that Priyanka has been involved in was when the actress was targeted for not wearing a 'sanskari' attire and shamed for showing off her legs during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin in 2017.Back in the day, the desi girl had hit back with another picture in which she actually flaunted her long, well-toned legs with her mother Madhu Chopra sitting next to her and captioned the image 'legs for days #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch'.