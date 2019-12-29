Happy Birthday Pulkit Samrat: 6 Photos Which Prove the Pagalpanti Actor's Insta Game is Spot On

Pulkit Samrat, who started his career as Lakshya Virani in the popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, found wider fame with the film Bittoo Boss in 2012. Though the film failed to impress, his acting got him noticed, leading to the commercially successful Fukrey, which was produced by Farhan Akhtar.

The actor, who has been part of ventures like Dolly Ki Doli opposite Sonam Kapoor, Sanam Re opposite Yami Gautam and Fukrey Returns, celebrates his birthday on December 29. The actor takes care to stay active and connected with his fans via social media.

On the actor's birthday, here's looking at 5 of his best Instagram images:

When he looked dapper in a suit

The actor looked elegant in navy blue checked trousers which he paired with a jacket and a white Zara shirt.

When he flaunted his six-pack abs

Captioning the image, "A walk down memory lane," Pulkit posted an image of him strutting down cobbled streets wearing nothing but his denim shorts and flaunting his six-pack abs. The actor completed his look with a pair of shades.

The Retro effect

The actor sported wayfarer sunglasses that he paired with a neon pink and black jacket, giving him a sixties feel. The image which was for the promotion of the film Pagalpanti saw him keep an unkempt look with stubble and messy hair.

Going traditional

The Fukrey actor went all traditional for Diwali in a steel grey embroidered kurta that he paired with brown loafers and oversized shades. The actor set temperatures soaring by keeping the kurta unbuttoned and captioned the image, "HAPPY DIWALI Error! Filename not specified. Stay safe. Stay blessed."

Cuddling with the pet pooch

The actor shared an image with his pet husky Drogo on social media, where he can be seen cuddling with the dog. The actor sported a simple tee for the pic, but what can be more adorable than a good looking guy posing with his dog. Needless to say, the image got over 16K likes.

With the lady love

Pulkit and actress Kriti Kharbanda recently made their relationship public. The two have been displaying their affection for each other on social media with adorable photos. This particular beachside photo is our favourite.

