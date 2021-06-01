Happy Birthday R Madhavan: 5 Songs of the Actor You Must Have in Your Playlist

Multilingual actor R Madhavan, who has entranced his fans with performances both in Bollywood and Tollywood, turned 51 today. Besides his acting, Madhavan’s movies also come with their own set of magical songs. Let us take a look at some of the melodies that have been picturised on the actor.

Aal Izz Well

From the movie 3 Idiots, this song is all about keeping yourself sane when things do not go your way. Composed by Shantanu Moitra, the song also features Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi besides Madhavan.

Yaanji

Charming his fans with another romantic song, this time in Tamil, Madhavan is seen in this 2017 action crime movie Vikram Vedha. The music is composed by Sam C.S and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Shakthisree Gopalan. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha starsMadhavan and VijaySethupathi in the lead roles, while Shraddha Srinath, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Kathir play supporting roles.

Oh Azhage

Capturing the pristine beauty of Kerala’s tea gardens, Madhavan takes his viewers on an enchanting journey in this song from his latest movie Maara. Composed by Ghibran, the song is sung by Benny Dayal and penned by Thamarai. Maara was made available for audiences earlier this year on streaming platforms.

Ey Sandakaara

Watch Madhavan play a rowdy boxing coach and Ritika Singh as his lovestruck student in this song from the movie Irudhi Suttru. Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the mellow romantic song is sung by Dhee. The 2016 movie was also released in Hindu as Saala Khadoos. Madhavan is seen playing the role of a former boxer who quits boxing after he has a fallout with the authorities over the underlying politics. However, he is inspired to return to the game as a coach for a fisherwoman to fulfill his dream through her.

Zara Zara

One of Madhavan’s most memorable performances in Hindi cinema was in the 2001 movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. This romantic song, that still continues to make it to every romantic bollywood playlist, is picturised on Madhavan and Dia Mirza.

