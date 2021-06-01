Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Here Are Some Hilarious Tweets by 'Maddy'

Actor Ranganathan Madhavan is a complete heartthrob, and has a tremendous die-hard fan following, Famous by the name of Maddy, Madhavan has worked in movies in various languages. Maddy is one the most loved actors of the industry and is praised for his versatility. The actor made his debut in 90s with the movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main opposite Dia Mirza. 3 idiots, Guru, Tanu Weds Manu are some of actor’s popular movies. The actor is celebrating his 51st birthday today but does not look any closer to it.

It is not just his looks and powerpack acting, that has garnered a strong fan base for Madhavan. He is extremely down to earth irrespective of the fame he enjoys. Actor has always been active on social media and often responds to his fans. He has won hearts with his hilarious yet witty tweets.

As Maddy turns a year older, here are some tweets by the actor which made headlines:

Board Results: Last year, actor shared an inspiring post for all students who got their Class X results. Revealing his own exam score, he told students who were feeling disheartened that life has only just begun. Along with the message he posted an old photo of his. Fans praised his positive message and the photo became a meme template for many.

To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

Love confession: Once a fan, tagging the actor on Twitter, confessed that she had a crush on him for over two decades. RHTDM actor ensured to give her a response. Maddy wrote Yepaaa (meaning difficult concern) along with two laughing and heart emojis and one folded hands emoji.

COVID-19 positive: Few days after Aamir Khan announced news of testing covid-positive, Madhavan also decided to share his diagnosis news with his fans, but added his creativity to it. With a reference to the movie 3 Idiots, Maddy shared a picture of him and Aamir and said that “Virus,” has finally caught up.

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Maddy never ages: Posting a dashing picture of Madhavan, a fan wrote that the actor never ages. “Age just got Madhavan’fied,” he added. The actor gave a witty reply to the user.

😆😆😀😀🙏🙏🙏 all the miracle of a good dye 🤪🤪😆😆🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/BoGL584eNn— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 7, 2020

He wrote that it is miracle of a good dye.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here