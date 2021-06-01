lifestyle

2-MIN READ

Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Here Are Some Hilarious Tweets by 'Maddy'

R Madhavan Turns 51

R Madhavan Turns 51

Madhavan is extremely down to earth irrespective of the fame he enjoys. The Actor has always been active on social media and often responds to his fans.

Actor Ranganathan Madhavan is a complete heartthrob, and has a tremendous die-hard fan following, Famous by the name of Maddy, Madhavan has worked in movies in various languages. Maddy is one the most loved actors of the industry and is praised for his versatility. The actor made his debut in 90s with the movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main opposite Dia Mirza. 3 idiots, Guru, Tanu Weds Manu are some of actor’s popular movies. The actor is celebrating his 51st birthday today but does not look any closer to it.

It is not just his looks and powerpack acting, that has garnered a strong fan base for Madhavan. He is extremely down to earth irrespective of the fame he enjoys. Actor has always been active on social media and often responds to his fans. He has won hearts with his hilarious yet witty tweets.

As Maddy turns a year older, here are some tweets by the actor which made headlines:

Board Results: Last year, actor shared an inspiring post for all students who got their Class X results. Revealing his own exam score, he told students who were feeling disheartened that life has only just begun. Along with the message he posted an old photo of his. Fans praised his positive message and the photo became a meme template for many.

Love confession: Once a fan, tagging the actor on Twitter, confessed that she had a crush on him for over two decades. RHTDM actor ensured to give her a response. Maddy wrote Yepaaa (meaning difficult concern) along with two laughing and heart emojis and one folded hands emoji.

COVID-19 positive: Few days after Aamir Khan announced news of testing covid-positive, Madhavan also decided to share his diagnosis news with his fans, but added his creativity to it. With a reference to the movie 3 Idiots, Maddy shared a picture of him and Aamir and said that “Virus,” has finally caught up.

Maddy never ages: Posting a dashing picture of Madhavan, a fan wrote that the actor never ages. “Age just got Madhavan’fied,” he added. The actor gave a witty reply to the user.

He wrote that it is miracle of a good dye.

first published:June 01, 2021, 10:44 IST