Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: 5 Instagram Pics that Prove She Slays Social Media

Radhika Apte turns 34 on September 7, and there is no denial that the actress is getting younger with every passing year. Born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, Radhika was raised in Pune, Maharashtra and started her acting career in theatre. In 2005, she made her debut in Bollywood with a small role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Radhika debuted in movies from Bengali social drama Antaheen in 2009. She has worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi and English-language films.

She is known for her outstanding role in Badlapur, Manjhi-The Mountain Man, Andhadhun, Padman, Shor in the City among others.

Radhika Apte till date has starred in three Netflix productions—the anthology film Lust Stories, the thriller series Sacred Games, and the horror miniseries Ghoul.

She is very active on social media and has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Radhika Apte often leaves her fans and followers amazed with her amazing pictures on social media.

On Radhika Apte's 34th birthday, here's looking at 5 of her best Instagram photos.

Radhika Apte raises temperature in bralette and printed pants

The month of July was actually "too humid" for Radhika Apte as she posed in a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram where she was seen wearing a halter-neck bralette that she paired with printed high-waist pants. The bralette had a pretty bow that flaunted Radhika's toned figure. In the picture, she kept her curly hair open and for make-up she opted for a dewy base and blush on her cheeks. She completed her look with a deep pink lip colour. And yes, don't miss her matching stilettos that are just amazing.

Sizzle in swimsuit

In this picture from a phootshoot on top of a yacht, Radhika Apte just left many of her fans and followers swooning. In the picture, Radhika is dressed in skimpy white bikini with black stripes. She captioned the picture saying, "I found the most obvious place on a boat to sit." She completed her look with a pair of oversized sun glasses.

Ravishing in thigh-high slit dress

There is no denial that Radhika Apte cranks up the temperature on social media with her stunning pictures and the Andhadhun actress left her fans and followers speechless with her picture where she donned a sultry brick red wrap dress, cinched with ribbon belt of the same colour. The dress was accentuated with a plunging neckline and also featured thigh-high slits on both the sides.

Radhika completed her bold look with an intricate gold chain and grey matte nails. The actress looked stunning in the picture with sleeked-back hair, mascara-laden lashes, nude lips and minimal make-up.

Ethereal in tulle slit gown

Radhika Apte surely knows a thing or two about fashion and this was proved when she walked in Manish Malhotra designed tulle slit gown in a powder shade with embellishments accentuating her silhouette. She wore black nail paint, reddish-brown lip colour and blush on her cheeks. She left her hair open. The actress completed her look with silver coloured stilettoes.

Beautiful in white

In one of her pictures from a photoshoot, Radhika Apte looked simply gorgeous in s simple white knee length dress. The actress sported a no make-up look, keeping her hair open and messy as she posed for the camera.

