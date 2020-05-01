Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: 5 Pics That Prove She is a Stunner

'Angrezi Medium' actress Radhika Madan turns a year older on Friday.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: 5 Pics That Prove She is a Stunner
Radhika Madan

Actress Radhika Madan blows out candles on her cake on May 1. The Delhi-born lass, who turns 25, faced the cameras for the first time in 2014 for the television soap Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Radhika won the Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Newcomer (Female) and later participated in Indian dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

Her debut in Bollywood was with the highly acclaimed film, Pataakha directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. She then starred in the 2018 action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The film won the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Just three films old, last being Homi Adjania’s Angrezi Medium, Radhika has been praised by audiences and critics.

Radhika will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s romantic drama, Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love alongside Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina.

Radhika also has a loyal fan-following on social media and keeps her admirers entertained with engaging posts.

On Radhika’s birthday today, let’s look at some of her unmissable Instagram pictures:

No filter

Radhika looks full of heart and happy as she breaks into an unstoppable laugh. She is seen wearing denim over denim – light blue buttoned-up top and dark ripped jeans.

View this post on Instagram

Haste haste.. kat jaaye raste ..👯‍♂

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

Sinful snack

Radhika is seen passionately relishing her favourite delight. She is seen seated with a half-finished table of food. “In bread, we crust,” read her caption.

View this post on Instagram

In bread we crust.

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

Caught on cam

Looking as cute as a kitten in this frame. The diva is dressed in a short polka-dot dress with balloon sleeves. Radhika opted for pink ear drops as she gave a mixed expression to the shutterbugs.

On with the sunset

On Earth day, Radhika shared a post with a view. She is looking out of the camera as she stands forth a splendid beach sky of a setting sun.

Smile sunshine

Radhika flashes her million-dollar smile and looks ever-effervescent. In the frame, Radhika is wearing a white top and denim suspenders all set to play the keyboard.

View this post on Instagram

Got a pocket full of sunshine!🌞🙃

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

