Happy Birthday, Raghav Juyal: Lesser-known Facts about the 'King of Slow Motion'

Raghav Juyal is one of India’s finest dancers, choreographers, and show hosts. He is also known as the ‘King of Slow Motion’ as well as ‘Crockroaxz’ for his surreal dancestyle and his signature slow-motion walk. He rose to fame after appearing in Zee TV dance reality show Dance India Dance season 3. His audition video went viral on YouTube and grabbed attention. From practising in hiding to becoming a successful dancer-actor and choreographer, this small-town boy’s journey is extraordinary.

As the dancer-choreographer turns a year older today on July 10, here are some lesser-known facts about him:

Raghav belongs to Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Being born in a middle-class family, the start wasn’t easy for him. Dancing wasn’t always accepted by his parents and he used to practise alone.

He got his first breakthrough in DID season 3 but very few people know that he was rejected by the Grand Master Mithun Chakraborty in the mega audition. However, on public demand, he was re-introduced as a wild card entry in the show. Raghav was not a professionally trained dancer before coming to DID, however, he managed to get the second runner-up trophy.

DID change his life completely. He was the most popular contestant of the season and after that, he never looked back. He went on to choreograph for DID Li’l Masters, Dance and Suoer kids and many more. He made his acting debut in the 2014 film Sonali Cable co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Ali Fazal.

In 2015, he starred in Remo D’Souza’s directorial ABCD 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Raghav made his comeback to television by hosting the Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus. He also hosted a singing reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani along with Mukti Mohan and some other shows like Dance Deewane season 3.

