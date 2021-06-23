Happy Birthday Raj Babbar: From Insaaf Ka Tarazu to Ziddi, Some of his Villainous roles

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar is celebrating his birthday today, June 23. As soon as the clock struck midnight, wishes started to pour in for the veteran. He is known for playing the character of Bharat in the mythological series Mahabharat. Raj Babbar also earned fame for the portrayal of Akbar in the series Bahadur Shah Zafar.

On the actor’s birthday, let us take a look at some of his noted films

Insaaf Ka Tarazu

Produced and directed by B. R. Chopra, the film Insaaf Ka Tarazu was a revenge drama based on Hollywood’s 1976 drama film Lipstick. In this cult classic, Raj Babbar played the role of a rapist who assaults the protagonist of the film played by Zeenat Aman, and later her sister.

Yaraana

This 1995 romantic thriller, directed by David Dhawan starred Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Raj Babbar, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor in crucial roles. Raj played JB who immediately falls in love with Lalita played by Madhuri and abducts her to marry her. The actor won the Filmfare award under Best Villain category.

Dalaal

The film was directed by Partho Ghosh.Raj Babbar plays the role of Jagganath Tripathi in the film. The movie also features Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka and Shakti Kapoor in crucial roles.

Ziddi

This 1997 action-thriller featured Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. Anupam Kher, Sachin Khedekar and Ashish Vidyarthi were also part of the project. Raj Babbar played the character of Jindaal, one of the three men who carry out illegal activities in the city. The movie is directed by Guddu Dhanoa.

Daag: The Fire

Raj Babbar was seen as Tejeshwar Singhal, an influential man who backs his son-in-law, played by Chandrachur Singh, for falsely prosecuting an innocent man. Mahima Chaudhry, Sanjay Dutt, Shakti Kapoor were seen in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raj Kanwar

