Happy Birthday Ram Charan: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor

Fans can't keep calm as #HBDRamCharan has taken the social media by storm. Ram Charan Teja turns 34 today and his huge fan following is showering all their love and wishes on his birthday.The actor, producer and entrepreneur is not only the heartthrob of the Tollywood industry but fans worldwide gush over his experimental style statements.The Vinaya Vedhiya Rama actor known for his blockbuster movies down south and his tremendous dancing skills is also a style icon who ups his style game with every movie.The actor prefers donning basic shirts and trousers and layering them up with trendy jackets or blazers along with a pair of loafers or sneakers to go with. He likes to keep it basic and classy.Be it flaunting a ripped and toned body, dancing to ballistic Telugu numbers or experimenting with his looks, he does it all like a real superstar.He will soon be seen starring opposite Alia Bhatt for SS Rajamouli's next big budget bilingual RRR which also stars Jr NTR in the lead.On Ram Charan's birthday, scroll down to witness his top 10 style statements which will blow your mind: