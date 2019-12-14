Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: 5 Pictures of Baahubali Actor that Prove He is Effortlessly Handsome

On actor Rana Daggubati's 35th birthday, we take a look at some of his best Instagram pictures.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: 5 Pictures of Baahubali Actor that Prove He is Effortlessly Handsome
Image: Instagram

Rana Daggubati celebrates his birthday on December 14. Born in 1984, he made his debut with Telugu film Leader and won the Filmfare Award South for Best Male Debut. Before trying his hands at acting, Daggubati established his production company named Spirit Media.

Over the years, Daggubati has created a fan base for himself. Be it in Hindi films like Dum Maro Dum or South blockbusters like Baahubali, Daggubati has never failed to wow his fans with his acting skills and sense of style.

On his birthday, let's take a look at his best Instagram pictures.

1. Sunday done right

The actor looked effortlessly handsome in this picture. Wearing a black full sleeve T-shirt with a blue jacket on it, Rana enjoys Sunday in style.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday!!

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

2. Comic-con it is

Daggubati looks super excited as he poses with a cut out of Thanos, a character from the Marvel comic book - Avengers.

View this post on Instagram

#Thanos

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

3. Merry Christmas

In this picture, Daggubati can be seen enjoying his Christmas lunch with his 'little Allu'. He shared this cute selfie with a caption and it reads, "the little Allu and me at Christmas lunch!! Clearly my friends are getting younger;)"

4. Brotherhood

In this monochrome selfie, Rana plants a kiss on actor-cousin Naga Chaitanya a day after he ties knot with Samantha Akkineni. The caption reads, "my little old married cousin!!"

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️my little old married cousin!!

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

5. Bigger meaner stronger

If one needs to see what it takes to appear like Bhallaladeva from Baahubali then one must see this picture. Sharing a training session photo for his character, Daggubati wrote, "#biggermeanerstronger for Baahubali with my trainer KunalGir!!"

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram