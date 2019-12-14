Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: 5 Pictures of Baahubali Actor that Prove He is Effortlessly Handsome

Rana Daggubati celebrates his birthday on December 14. Born in 1984, he made his debut with Telugu film Leader and won the Filmfare Award South for Best Male Debut. Before trying his hands at acting, Daggubati established his production company named Spirit Media.

Over the years, Daggubati has created a fan base for himself. Be it in Hindi films like Dum Maro Dum or South blockbusters like Baahubali, Daggubati has never failed to wow his fans with his acting skills and sense of style.

On his birthday, let's take a look at his best Instagram pictures.

1. Sunday done right

The actor looked effortlessly handsome in this picture. Wearing a black full sleeve T-shirt with a blue jacket on it, Rana enjoys Sunday in style.

2. Comic-con it is

Daggubati looks super excited as he poses with a cut out of Thanos, a character from the Marvel comic book - Avengers.

3. Merry Christmas

In this picture, Daggubati can be seen enjoying his Christmas lunch with his 'little Allu'. He shared this cute selfie with a caption and it reads, "the little Allu and me at Christmas lunch!! Clearly my friends are getting younger;)"

4. Brotherhood

In this monochrome selfie, Rana plants a kiss on actor-cousin Naga Chaitanya a day after he ties knot with Samantha Akkineni. The caption reads, "my little old married cousin!!"

5. Bigger meaner stronger

If one needs to see what it takes to appear like Bhallaladeva from Baahubali then one must see this picture. Sharing a training session photo for his character, Daggubati wrote, "#biggermeanerstronger for Baahubali with my trainer KunalGir!!"

