Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 Best Dance Numbers of the Energetic Actor

Ranveer Singh has worked tirelessly and became the industry’s top superstar! From Bittoo Sharma to Allaudin Khilji, he has won our hearts with his enthralling and endearing performances. But there is no dispute over the fact that when he takes the dance floor, he not only leaves us panting with his good looks as well as amazing dance, but also helps us connect to the song with his enthusiastic demeanour.

On his birthday, we have compiled a list of Ranveer’s five finest dance routines, which will undoubtedly make you stand and dance your heart out. So without further ado, here is a list of his top dance numbers:

Dum Dum - Band Baajaa Baarat

When discussing Ranveer’s finest dances, one must not overlook his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat. The actor demonstrated his dance skills in his debut film, and quickly acquired many fans. Dum Dum is one of the songs in the film when the young star shines through. Anushka Sharma infused even more magnificence and spice into her toe-tapping song.

Tattad Tattad - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Ranveer shattered all energy records when he began dancing to the music. This song’s hook-step developed a craze among the general public. The actor made many ladies fall in love with his flawless features while flaunting his sparkling figure in the song scene. From the song’s spectacular beginning until the finish, he captivated the crowd.

Khalibali – Padmaavat

Until the premiere of this film, the public had no clue what this song was about. As soon as the song began, Ranveer’s huge excitement, energy, the viciousness of the character, and the rawness of the song caused many fans in the theatre to dance. Khalibali remains one of Ranveer’s greatest performances to date.

Gallan Goodiyan – Dil Dhadakne Do

With his killer grin and slick movements, Ranveer was able to make this an inescapable party starter tune. Everyone adores him, but this song captures a distinct feeling from Ranveer, making it one of his most renowned dance routines.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi – Befikre

This song is without a doubt the most viewed Bollywood song on YouTube, and for good reason. Vaani Kapoor and Ranveer’s amazing dance skills in this one would make even the most reluctant dancers dance like there’s no tomorrow.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here