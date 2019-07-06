Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 Times the Style Icon Won the Internet

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh is turning 34 today, and there could be no other better day to acknowledge the unique yet amazing wardrobe of the Bollywood actor. The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie ’83, has never shied away from donning a bizarre look, no matter what the world thinks. Married to Deepika Padukone in December 2018, seems like the actor has showered his magic upon his wife too, who is happily taking bold fashion risks.

On his birthday, we are listing out a few instances when the actor stole the internet with his different looks.

1. The differently-regal look

There is no doubt about Ranveer’s craziness when it comes to his fashion statement. The actor recently met the Indian cricketers during the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. To meet the celebs, dressed in suits, Ranveer wore a loose pant, long jacket and huge shades. While anyone else would have felt bizarre in that look, Ranveer owned it like a boss!

2.Neon here-on!

Neons have never looked awkward on Ranveer Singh, thanks to his ability to wear the neon shades with confidence no one can ever have. For a Dior event, the actor wore a neon green suit and looked dapper.

3.Did anyone say blingy?

Like a perfect Sindhi, Ranveer doesn’t care about what you think of his clothes. Even if he is wearing all golden shiny clothes, it’s never too blingy for him. The actor not only encourages wife Deepika to wear shiny clothes like a pro but is a living inspiration in himself.

4.Colourful and happy

Colours never scare Ranveer, be it 50 different shades on a single dress. Dressed like a flower garden, Ranveer complemented his look with shoes decorated with wings and posed confidently. And what’s best? The Dil Dhadakne Do actor looked perfectly normal, and not overdressed.

5.Tiger Sandwich

The Gully Boy posed with his director Zoya Akhtar and film producer Karan Johan, sandwiched between the two. While Karan Johar is no less in wearing out-of-the-box clothes, Ranveer outshined him by wearing a suit with prints of tiger’s face.