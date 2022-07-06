Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 6 Iconic Hairstyles Sported by the Actor that were a Blockbuster

Ranveer Singh is the epitome of unconventional styles. Be it his clothes or hairstyles, the actor definitely knows how to make an entrance onscreen and off screen.

Be it his double ponytails, man buns, piled up curls, wavy dos, spikes, or a stylish side-parting, Ranveer Singh knows how to carry off an avant-garde look.

The actor has never shied away from experimenting with silhouettes, colours, and patterns. A brand of quirk, Ranveer Singh aces every look he dons with panache.

On his birthday (July 6), hair designer Darshan Yewalekar shares how he styled some of the most memorable protagonists played by Ranveer Singh.

Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Ranveer had to portray the emotions of rage as well as intense love and the hair gave him a certain vulnerability while the beard gave him the slight undercurrent of menace. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is very precise with the graph of his characters, and it is always inspiring to see a character through his eyes and once you do it, everything else falls into place,” expresses Darshan.

Gunday

The beard and the long hair Ranveer sported in the film were in keeping with his character, Bikram, a free-spirited rebel with shades of grey. His long hair and beard indicated defiance. Ranveer loved this look and in fact posted a recent picture on Instagram which reminded Arjun Kapoor of ‘Gunday’ and he commented, “This hair beard is Bikram circa 2014. This is kind of a contemporary look that anyone with good hair can pull off, anytime, anywhere.

Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer’s look was in line with the Maratha’s history and culture. Ranveer actually had the courage to shave his head for the role, and then as the story progresses, his hair grows a little. “Planning these variations within the shooting schedule was the toughest part as this was an iconic film being shot on a mammoth scale and we could not make any mistakes,” says Darshan.

Padmaavat

The character of Khilji was envisioned by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a certain way and the challenge was to bring that vision to life. “I gave Ranveer wild, untamed energy. His hair and his beard added to the sense of danger the character was supposed to exude. Needless to say, it became one of the most memorable looks Ranveer has sported though it was tough to maintain for continuity over the long months the film was shot,” says Darshan, adding, “The look was tough to carry, as we had blended extensions with Ranveer’s own hair with over 18 clips and Ranveer had to manage action sequences with all the discomfort.”

Simmba

Ranveer’s slick, minimal hair went with his cop avatar and was loved by his fans.The idea was to keep the focus away from his hair and give him a very efficient cut that did not come in the way of the action sequences. The look for Sangram Bhalerao was perfect for the character’s progression too as Simmba goes from wanting to look like an honest cop to actually becoming one.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

For Darshan, this one was tricky because simplicity is at times, the hardest to achieve. He says, “Jayeshbhai is a gentle soul and I had to think of a look that captured his ordinary existence and also a little spark of defiance that he carries within. After a long narration from the director, I understood that Jayeshbhai’s masculinity is not filmy. He is a different kind of a ‘mard’ who is progressive even though he lives in a conservative milieu.” The tightly combed hair and the diffident moustache created the look of a man who is ordinary to look at but can be surprisingly heroic in a crisis.

