Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Five Upcoming Movies of the Actor to Look Forward to

Since the pandemic, we have been missing watching some of our favourite actors on screen. There has been a shift in the general choices of entertainment and leisure. Most filmmakers and producers had to skip the theatrical window to release their works directly on digital/OTT platforms. One actor that has been majorly missed by a huge number of Bollywood buffs is Ranveer Singh. The powerhouse of an actor has made waves with each of his film releases over the last decade.

Given the impeccable performances, it makes sense why the audience cannot wait for his next film to be released. He ruled the box office with each of his last three films – Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy. The actor’s work in the 2019 Zoya Akhtar directorial earned him wide acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. The forthcoming projects lined up in his kitty are so impressive that it makes it even more difficult for fans to wait.

On his birthday today, let’s go through a few films Ranveer will soon be seen in:

Sooryavanshi

The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases in Bollywood. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The release of the cop drama has been delayed since March of 2020 and there is no official date set by the makers so far.

Ranveer will reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in the film and will be seen in an important extended cameo. Other actors joining in are Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn.

83

Cricket lovers in India have been keeping tabs on this one for a while now. And why not? The film will exhibit the country’s most historical World Cup win. Back in 1983, an underprepared team led by legend Kapil Dev brought home the highly coveted trophy. Kabir Khan has taken up the directing duties for the sports drama.

Ranveer will step into the shoes of Kapil Dev with Deepika Padukone playing his on-screen wife, Romi Bhatia. The first look posters for all the characters have been unveiled by the makers. Ranveer’s look as Kapil is incredible and is also a reason why fans are looking forward to this film.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The film brings together Ranveer and Maneesh Sharma after a decade. The filmmaker gave the star his first break with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat and is a co-producer for the upcoming film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutante Divyang Thakkar.

The film, set in Gujarat, will see Ranveer in the titular role. Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy will make her Bollywood debut with this film. Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah are other stars in the project.

Cirkus

Cirkus brings Ranveer and Rohit Shetty together once again. Ranveer will play a double role in the film, a first for his career as well. Cirkus has an ensemble cast including Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, and others.

The film is an official adaptation of the 1982 film Angoor.

Takht

The high-budget historical drama has grabbed headlines several times ever since Karan Johar announced the project. Karan has not given any official update as to when the film will go on floors.

The film, set in the Mughal era, is a war saga between Emperor Shah Jahan’s first and third son, Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb to claim the throne. While Ranveer plays Dara Shikoh, Vicky Kaushal is Aurangzeb. The film is packed with an ensemble cast. Anil Kapoor will essay their father Shah Jahan and Kareena Kapoor will be Jahanara Begum.

