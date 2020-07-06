Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: His Adorable Pics with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s most versatile actor in current generation, Ranveer Singh knows how to top the charts with his performances. Be it a villain in Padmaavat, or a royal in Bajirao Mastani, the actor does it all like a pro. The star of Indian cinema celebrates his birthday on July 6.

He began his Bollywood career in the year 2010 with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Some of his works include Lootera, Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela and Gully Boy. It was also during the shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies, when Ranveer met and fell in love with actress and co-star Deepika Padukone.

Their chemistry was liked by one and all, and the duo were in a long-term relationship before getting married in November 2018. On the actor’s 35th birthday, here is a look at some of the most adorable pictures of ‘DeepVeer’.

Together in every cause

Being from the same profession, both Ranveer and Deepika understand each other very well. As the shooting of the movies stalled during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has been spending all their time at home.

Endorphin rush, very much

All you need in life is to have the loved one around all the time. Well this is not just with us, even Ranveer seems to be completely smitten by Deepika’s presence.

Together, in life and in movies

After doing several movies together as lead pair, Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen together as Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in Kabir Khan-directed ’83. They also shared their looks from the movie.

Special Christmas wishes

While both Deepika and Ranveer were involved in relationships earlier, they have found their soulmate in each other. The love and happiness between them is a proof to this statement. Even their wishes are all about each other.

Marking an year with gratitude

In November last year, Deepika and Ranveer marked the first anniversary. The duo celebrated it with a visit to Golden Temple and Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more