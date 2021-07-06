Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Lootera to Padmaavat, Check Out His 5 Best Performances

One of the most versatile actors of his generation, Ranveer Singh has delivered some of the most memorable performances seen on the big screen in the last decade. Starting from his first full-fledged lead role in Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 as Bittoo Sharma, Ranveer has set the bar higher. The way to establish himself as one of the top leading men in Bollywood could not have been easy, but he won a million hearts by nailing each of his characters with absolute conviction.

Power-packed performances, enthusiasm, and an eccentric wardrobe has given the identity of a livewire to this global star. On Ranveer’s birthday, here is a list of his five unmissable performances:

Lootera

In Vikramaditya Motwane’s masterpiece, Ranveer made room for himself with his nuanced subtle act. The period romance was based on O Henry’s The Last Leaf and starred Sonakshi Sinha and Vikrant Massey. The screenplay, story and the visuals of the film were incomparable but it was Ranveer shining throughout like a bright star. The film received stellar reviews at the time of the release and extracted one of Ranveer’s best performances so far.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela saw Ranveer deliver a remarkable performance. He charmed the audience with the infectious energy he injected in every scene of the film. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and saw a never-seen-before on-screen chemistry between the lead actors. The soundtrack, cinematography, costumes and most importantly, performance of the entire cast managed to receive a stupendous response and a number of awards and accolades.

Bajirao Mastani

The epic historical romance weaved a magical treat for cinegoers. Ranveer gave a fine performance and transformed into the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao with seamless ease. His performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Bajirao Mastani also starred Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Tanvi Azmi and Milind Soman in other important roles.

Padmaavat

The third time Ranveer, Deepika and Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to create magic onscreen was this epic period drama. Ranveer was simply outstanding and impossible to not admire. The actor gave his career-best performance as the antagonist Alauddin Khilji. He owned the character and stunned all with his menacing act. Ranveer received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh were other actors playing pivotal roles in this film.

Gully Boy

This Zoya Akhtar film made Ranveer look the most convincing as Murad. As an aspiring rapper who rises from the slums to make a name for himself in the world of desi hip hop, Ranveer stole the show. He made his character awe-inspiring and delivered dialogues in a manner that were hard-hitting. Gully Boy also featured Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz. The film was also selected as India’s official entry at the 2020 Oscars.

