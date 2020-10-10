Happy Birthday Rekha: 5 Times the Legendary Actress Ruled the Ethnic Fashion Game

Rekha, the popular veteran Hindi cinema actress, turns 66 today. She is known for bringing elegance and glamour to the screens throughout her career. The Silsila actor had started her career as a child in 1958 in Telugu films Inti Guttu and Rangula Ratnam (1966). Her first film as a leading actress was in Kannada movie Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 which came out in 1969.

She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sawan Bhadon in 1970. Since then, the actress has become an iconic star with memorable movies like Umrao Jaan for which she won the National Film Award in 1982, Zubeidaa and Lajja in 2001.

She is mostly seen in the rich Kanjeevaram sarees at award functions and celebrity wedding receptions appearances, which have become quite symbolic of her. Here are some of her glamorous ethnic looks from recent years:

The lime green and magenta sari: Rekha wore the bright silk saree to the IIFA Awards in 2019.

The cream and purple saree: Rekha showed us how to wear a not so glamorous colour like cream with rich colour like purple. She wore the saree with her iconic red lip colour and gold and diamond jewellery.

The pink and orange Kanjeevaram: Showing off another lavish saree from her collection, Rekha wore this look for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in 2017.

The Pink Sharara: It is not just sarees but the ethnic shararas as well that Rekha can ace. The actress epitomised elegance and glamour as she wore the pink brocade sharara suit with Banarasi dupatta at Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth’s wedding reception. The look was enhanced with her statement traditional jewellery along with a pink potli bag. Her tight bun was adorned with red roses which she completed with the red lip and kohled eyes.

The Pant-sari or chaugoshiya: The actress reminded everyone who was still the fashion icon of Bollywood when she wore her iconic Kanjeevaram saree in a Hyderabadi Nizam-era style at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. Rekha was wearing a chaugoshiya which was a traditional ensemble that women wore during the Mughal period.