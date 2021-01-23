Happy Birthday Rekha Bhardwaj: Listen to Some of Her Most Melodious Songs

Celebrated singer Rekha Bhardwaj has turned 57 today. Known for her superhit Bollywood songs like Genda Phool, Namak, Humari atariya pe and many others, Rekha’s first album Ishqa Ishqa came out in 2002. Born and brought up in Delhi, the singer married director Vishal Bhardwaj in 1991. Speaking about her relationship, the singer had said that music got the two together as they met while practicing for their college annual function in 1984.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the most melodious songs by her.

Badi dheere jali: The song from the 2010 film Ishqiya got her a National Award. It was written by legendary lyricist Gulzar and the music director was Rekha’s husband Vishal. The movie starred Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan.

Genda Phool: Composed by AR Rahman, the song is from the movie Delhi 6. Penned by lyricist Prasoon Joshi, the song earned Rekha the 2010 Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (female).

Aaj Ke Naam: Written by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, the song was composed by Vishal. It is from the 2014 National Award-winning film Haider which was directed by Vishal.

Namak: Rekha shot to fame after this song was released in 2006. Featuring Bipasha Basu, it is from the film Omkara. The director and music composer of this film was Vishal.

Darling: Picturised on Priyanka Chopra and Russian actor Alexander Dyachenko, the song is from Vishal Bhardwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf. Gulzar and Vishal worked together on this song as lyricist and musician.

Raat Ke Dhai Baje: From the 2009 film Kaminey, this song features Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor. Rekha sang this along with Sunidhi Chauhan, Kunal Ganjawala, Suresh Wadkar and Earl.

Hamari Atariya: This is one of the most iconic songs by Rekha. From the movie Dedh Ishqiya, the song has been composed by Vishal and written by Gulzar. The song features Madhuri Dixit and Huma Qureshi.