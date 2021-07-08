Happy Birthday, Revathi: 5 Powerful Performances by the Versatile Actress

Asha Kelunni Nair, popularly known as Revathi, is an Indian actress and director best recognized for her performances in Tamil and Malayalam films. She has received many honors, notably three National Film Awards in three separate categories, as well as 9 Filmfare Awards South. Revathi was the only South Indian actress of the 1980s and 1990s to win the Filmfare Best Actress Award in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam three times in a row. Today, on the special occasion of her birthday, let us raise our glasses and look at her best performances:

Mouna Ragam (1986)

Mani Ratnam wrote and directed the 1986 Indian Tamil love drama film Mouna Ragam, which was produced by G. Venkateswaran. The story follows Divya Chandramouli, who is deprived of her carefree living when she unhappily marries Chandrakumar. Due to her sadness over the loss of her former boyfriend, Manohar, Divya does not want to marry. Revathi’s portrayal in the movie is nothing short of being splendid.

Kizhakku Vasal (1990)

Kizhakku Vaasal is a 1990 Tamil-language love drama film directed and co-written by R. V. Udayakumar. Karthik, Revathi, and Khushbu feature in the movie. It was launched on July 12, 1990, and played in theatres for almost 175 days. The picture was adapted in Hindi under the title Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana, Kannada under the title Sindhoora Thilaka, and Telugu under the title Chilakapachcha Kaapuram.

Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Darna Mana Hai is a one-of-a-kind Indian horror anthology movie that is made up of six short stories. Among those who appear in the film are Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Nana Patekar, and Sohail Khan. Despite becoming a cult favourite, it received severely poor reviews upon its first release.

Thevar Magan (1992)

Thevar Magan is an amazing action-drama film directed by Bharathan and written and produced by Kamal Haasan. Sivaji Ganesan, Haasan, Revathi, Gautami, and Nassar appear in the film, with Kallapart Natarajan, Kaka Radhakrishnan, Sangili Murugan, and Vadivelu as support characters. It’s about the son of a respected village chieftain who wants to start his own company, but his father wants him to serve the locals.

Magalir Mattum (1994)

Magalir Mattum is a 1994 Tamil-language satire film directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, produced by Kamal Haasan, and written by Crazy Mohan. Nassar, Revathi, Urvashi, and Rohini appear in the movie. It is about three ladies who decide to band together against their lecherous office supervisor who routinely harasses them.

