Happy Birthday Rihanna: Here are Five of the Singer's Most Popular Posts on Instagram

Rihanna is one of the top pop figures in the world. Born on February 20, she is not only an amazing vocalist, but is known for her successful business ventures and representing versatility.

Born as Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the songwriter received wide adulation with her hit songs Umbrella, Diamonds, Work, We Found Love, Bitch Better have my Money, Hate That I Love You, Unfaithful to name a few.

She launched her beauty products' line, Fenty Beauty in 2017. Her brand came out with the motto to uplift diversity and inclusivity and had the tagline 'Beauty for All'.

On her birthday, let's have a look at some of her most popular posts on Instagram.

1. The President's Award

Rihanna has over 79 million followers on her personal Instagram handle. Recently, she shared the news of being awarded with the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards. She received the honour in recognition of “special achievement and distinguished public service”.

2. Rihannazine

She co-curated the 40th anniversary issue of the i-D magazine and came out with an exclusive 'Rihannazine' print issue.

3. Selfie time

The Love the Way you Lie singer welcomed 2020 with a chilled-out selfie in a black hoodie. In the photo, the singer can be seen in a de-glam look, save for a necklace peeking through her black jacket and diamond stud.

4. British Fashion Award

Rihanna posted a series of pictures with Fendy's deputy creative director Jahleel Weaver and other collaborators for being bestowed with the British Fashion Award.

5. Football

Turns out she is a football fan. Rihanna posted a picture holding a Juventus jersey m when she went to watch Juventus vs Atletico Madrid fixture on November 27, 2019.

