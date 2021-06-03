Happy Birthday Rinku Rajguru: Lesser-known Facts About the 'Sairat' Actress

Rinku Rajguru, the talented Indian actress who catapulted to fame overnight with her superhit Marathi movie Sairat, turns 20 today. The actress has been predominantly working in Marathi movies (Kaagar, Makeup). She has also made her debut in Kannada films with ‘Manasu Mallige’, which was a Sairat remake.

Within a very short span of time, the promising actress has made quite an impressive impact in the entertainment industry. She was a teenager (15) when she delivered her blockbuster movie Sairat (2016) which was the highest-grossing Marathi movie. Dhadak featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter is a Hindi remake of Sairat.

Last year (2020), Rinku made her digital debut with an action-comedy, Hindi TV series called Hundred, that is streaming on Hotstar Specials. Alongside Lara Dutta, Rinku delivered a brilliant performance as one of the lead characters. Rinku essayed the role of a carefree Marathi ‘mulgi’.

On the occasion of lovely Rinku’s birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about her:

1. Her full name is Prerana Mahadev Rinku Rajguru. She was born in 2001 in a town named Akluj in Maharashtra. Both her parents are teachers in a Marathi medium school.

2. Rinku’s maiden film Sairat earned her a series of awards for her exceptional performance as Archie/Archana. The awards include:

National Film Award – Special Mention (feature film)

Filmfare Marathi Awards as a Best Female Debut and also as the Best Actress

Zee Cine Awards for Best Marathi Actor

Maharashtracha Favourite Kon 2017 for Best Actress

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2017

3. Sairat was selected for the 66th Berlin International Film Festival and received a standing ovation.

4. Director of Sairat, Nagraj Manjule, saw Rinku’s audition when she was in class 7. She had no previous acting experience, till then.

5. She is an avid dance and song lover. At the age of 2 she mesmerized everyone with her dance performance without any guidance. Rinku was asked to perform a dance for her Sairat audition.

6. The Sairat actress made her Bollywood debut with Jhund, a sports film that is slated to release on June 18. It is directed by Nagraj Manjule and stars Amitabh Bachchan.

7. She featured in one of the 5 segments in an anthology film Unpaused that released on Amazon Prime

