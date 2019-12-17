Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Pics That Prove He is a Loving Family Man
On the actor's birthday, take a glimpse at instances that portray Riteish Deshmukh as a family man and doting husband besides being a popular Bollywood actor.
Riteish Deshmukh family
Son of the ex-chief minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, the Bollywood star, turns 40 this year. As he rings in his 40th birthday amidst family and friends, here’s taking a glimpse at instances, which portray Riteish as the ultimate family man and doting husband besides being a popular actor.
The Bala Challenge
In this clip uploaded on Instagram, Riteish the father, is seen crazily dancing with his 2 cute little cherubs, Riaan and Rahyl to his latest song ‘Bala’ from Housefull 4. All 3 of them can be seen having a ball, as Riteish tightly hug and kiss them. Riding high on the success of Housefull4 and Marjaavaan, this sure has Riteish set some major family goals.
Family Time
Here, he could be seen visiting a goddess temple with his mother, wife, brother and sister-in-law, seeking blessings. Each one looked happy and contented, proving the saying ‘Family that prays together, stays together’.
Family Goals
The Hey Baby actor, known for his comic timing, is pretty consistent with wishing his family members on every birthdays, anniversary, mothers’ day or Raksha Bandhan, like a dutiful, responsible family man. The pictures given below are few such examples shelling some solid family goals.
View this post on Instagram
Being your Elder brother always made me feel the need to protect you or be there for you but when I look back today I think it was the other way around, you have always been there for me..It makes me extremely proud as your brother to see you out there- being so kind, selfless and ready to help everyone you meet and I assure you Pappa is extremely proud of you too- have a great great day @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh Happy Birthday lil bro.
Riteish the singer
Riteish and Genelia is one of the most relatable, adorable couples in Bollywood who never cease to surprise us with their sizzling real-life chemistry. The parents of two young children recently were seen holidaying in Europe, having a time of their life. They are one of the loveliest couples whose social media PDA indulgence always melt our heart. In a cute video posted on his Instagram, Ritesh can be seen wooing Genelia, by lip-syncing to a Bollywood classic, “Saare Seher Mein…apna koi nahi, koi nahi”, as Genelia gushes with joy.
Picture perfect
Riteish and Genelia, looked extremely blissed out as they walked the ramp smiling from ear to ear.
Love is in the air
Married for 7 years, this lovey-dovey couple certainly is paparazzi's favourite as well as ours.
