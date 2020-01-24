Happy Birthday Riya Sen: 5 Beautiful Pics of the Bollywood Diva
On Riya Sen's birthday, here’s looking at some of her most beautiful pictures on social media.
Riya Sen
Actress Riya Sen celebrates her birthday on January 24. The actress, who turns 39 on Friday, has appeared in Bengali, Hindi, English, Telugu, Malayalam language films. She shot to fame with her performance in music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. The famous track was sung by Falguni Pathak. She stepped into the world of Bollywood with N Chandra directorial Style opposite Sharman Joshi.
The Bengali actress has always ruled out hearts with her bold and beautiful avatars.
On her birthday, here’s looking at some of her most beautiful pictures on social media:
Eyes, hypotize
In this frame, Riya looks with a gaze that will make your heart skip a beat.
Apple of the eye
In this adorable photo, Riya can be seen posing with her pet. She captioned the image, “to the most beautiful little girl in the whole wide world "@liltashi , Infinite love.”
Born this way
Riya is often hailed as one of the sexiest stars in the showbiz world.
Oomph like this
Riya never shies from flaunting her curvaceous body in sizzling bikinis and swimsuits.
Love from Giza
Riya, clad in a white top and bottle green palazzo, can be seen kissing a camel with the iconic Giza pyramid in the background.
