News18 English
Lifestyle
1-min read

Happy Birthday Riya Sen: 5 Beautiful Pics of the Bollywood Diva

On Riya Sen's birthday, here’s looking at some of her most beautiful pictures on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
Happy Birthday Riya Sen: 5 Beautiful Pics of the Bollywood Diva
Riya Sen

Actress Riya Sen celebrates her birthday on January 24. The actress, who turns 39 on Friday, has appeared in Bengali, Hindi, English, Telugu, Malayalam language films. She shot to fame with her performance in music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi. The famous track was sung by Falguni Pathak. She stepped into the world of Bollywood with N Chandra directorial Style opposite Sharman Joshi.

The Bengali actress has always ruled out hearts with her bold and beautiful avatars.

On her birthday, here’s looking at some of her most beautiful pictures on social media:

Eyes, hypotize

In this frame, Riya looks with a gaze that will make your heart skip a beat.

Apple of the eye

In this adorable photo, Riya can be seen posing with her pet. She captioned the image, “to the most beautiful little girl in the whole wide world "@liltashi , Infinite love.”

Born this way

Riya is often hailed as one of the sexiest stars in the showbiz world.

Oomph like this

Riya never shies from flaunting her curvaceous body in sizzling bikinis and swimsuits.

View this post on Instagram

Photo @sidd_nine

A post shared by ríчα sєn (@riyasendv) on

Love from Giza

Riya, clad in a white top and bottle green palazzo, can be seen kissing a camel with the iconic Giza pyramid in the background.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
