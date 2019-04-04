Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over the Years

View this post on Instagram

I would like to thank Jesus for making him💞❤ and his parents too~ . Follow @the.irony.man for more RDJ + Marvel posts! . ~@robertdowneyjr is forever love~ .... ɗɑɪɭϔ ρʘϚʇϚ ɑʀə ɡϋɑʀɑñʇəə. ɗʍ ʃʘʀ Ϛ4Ϛ/ϚʃϚ ʇϋʀñ ʘñ ñʘʇɪʃɪɔɑʇɪʘñ 🔔 .... Tags: #robertdowneyjr #ironman #tonystark #sherlockholmes #dc #dccomics #justiceleague #superman #thor #tomhiddleston #tomholland #scarlettjohansson #blackwidow #hulk #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #marvel #peterparker #thanos #dankmemes #oof #loki #elizabetholsen #rdj #picoftheday #venom #thenun