Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over the Years
On Robert Downey Jr's birthday, News18 Lifestyle rounded up some evolutionary style statement made by him over the years.
Image: Robert Downey Jr /Instagram
From flaunting the bold fiery jacket's in the early'80s to his fur-lined denim jacket on the red carpet, RDJ has always been a fearless dresser. Not to forget his sharp tailored tux and suits down the notch at the Oscars, he always has had his stylish upswings.
We have always loved to see him dressed in his red and gold superhero avatar but we can't deny that Robert Downey looks dapper in his crisp three-piece suits. He is known to experiment with his style statement and at times has been criticised for the same. But he sure knows how to pull off just about anything with his supreme confidence even the over-the-top folk costume, Lederhosen.
While the audience is waiting with their bated breaths for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame to hit the screens soon, News18 Lifestyle has rounded up some evolutionary style statements made by RDJ over the years.
View this post on Instagram
He's just too precious♥ . Follow @the.irony.man for more RDJ + Marvel posts! . ~@robertdowneyjr is forever love~ .... ɗɑɪɭϔ ρʘϚʇϚ ɑʀə ɡϋɑʀɑñʇəə. ɗʍ ʃʘʀ Ϛ4Ϛ/ϚʃϚ ʇϋʀñ ʘñ ñʘʇɪʃɪɔɑʇɪʘñ 🔔 .... Tags: #robertdowneyjr #ironman #loki #thor #captainamerica #christhemsworth #christevans #tomholland #spiderman #doctorstrange #marvel #peterparker #peterquill #benedictcumberbatch #pepperpotts #gwynethpaltrow #hankpalmer#thejudge #harry #susandowney#sarahjessicaparker #markruffalo #hulk #brucebanner#natasharomanoff #sherlockholmes
View this post on Instagram
I would like to thank Jesus for making him💞❤ and his parents too~ . Follow @the.irony.man for more RDJ + Marvel posts! . ~@robertdowneyjr is forever love~ .... ɗɑɪɭϔ ρʘϚʇϚ ɑʀə ɡϋɑʀɑñʇəə. ɗʍ ʃʘʀ Ϛ4Ϛ/ϚʃϚ ʇϋʀñ ʘñ ñʘʇɪʃɪɔɑʇɪʘñ 🔔 .... Tags: #robertdowneyjr #ironman #tonystark #sherlockholmes #dc #dccomics #justiceleague #superman #thor #tomhiddleston #tomholland #scarlettjohansson #blackwidow #hulk #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #marvel #peterparker #thanos #dankmemes #oof #loki #elizabetholsen #rdj #picoftheday #venom #thenun
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘Mission Shakti’ is a Terrible Idea
- Sridevi's 'Mom' to be Released in China on Mother's Day 2019, Theatrical Poster Unveiled
- 'Game of Thrones' Cast Guesses the Aussie Slang With Ozzy Man and Mate, it's Hilarious
- IPL 2019 | Despite Defeat, Dhoni Obliges Elderly Fan with Selfie
- This Woman Recognised Ben Stiller on Train and Freaked Out, Watch Her Funny Reaction Here
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s