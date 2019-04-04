LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over the Years

On Robert Downey Jr's birthday, News18 Lifestyle rounded up some evolutionary style statement made by him over the years.

Updated:April 4, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over the Years
Image: Robert Downey Jr /Instagram
Robert Downey Jr turns 54! Not only has the actor played iconic characters like Tony Stark/Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes and Charlie Chaplin, he has also known for his fearless and effortless style statements which makes him an ultimate style icon.

From flaunting the bold fiery jacket's in the early'80s to his fur-lined denim jacket on the red carpet, RDJ has always been a fearless dresser. Not to forget his sharp tailored tux and suits down the notch at the Oscars, he always has had his stylish upswings.

We have always loved to see him dressed in his red and gold superhero avatar but we can't deny that Robert Downey looks dapper in his crisp three-piece suits. He is known to experiment with his style statement and at times has been criticised for the same. But he sure knows how to pull off just about anything with his supreme confidence even the over-the-top folk costume, Lederhosen.

While the audience is waiting with their bated breaths for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame to hit the screens soon, News18 Lifestyle has rounded up some evolutionary style statements made by RDJ over the years.





















