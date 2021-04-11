Happy Birthday Rohini Hattangadi: 5 Best Performances of the Actress

Rohini Hattangadi is a veteran Indian actress who is a popular and familiar face in TV serials, commercials in both Marathi and Hindi languages. Predominantly known for her character roles, Rohini comes from theatre background.

Arvind Desai ki Ajeeb Dastaan was her debut film in Bollywood. Born in Pune, Rohini has come a long way in her professional career and successfully established herself as a seasoned actress respected for her talent.

Besides having featured in over 80 feature films, she is a regular actor in theatre. For her outstanding contribution in theatres, she became the recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

As the actress turns a year older, let’s take a look at her best performances:

Owing to her exceptional performance in Gandhi, Rohini won BAFTA in the category of Best Actress in a Supporting Role. In fact, she was the first Indian actress to win this British academy award for essaying the role of Kasturba Gandhi in this biopic. She was only 27 years old at that time.This poignant, middle-of-the-road movie directed by Mahesh Bhatt had Anupam Kher and Rohini in the lead roles. Rohini delivered one of her career best performances which was described as ‘immortal’ by critics. Her sensitive portrayal was showered with praises from critics and audience alike. Saaransh marked India’s official entry into Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The movie revolved around a grieving, elderly Maharashtrian couple who had to deal with untimely loss of their son.Rohini won her National Award for Best Supporting Actress for this movie directed by Govind Nihalani. It was based on the play Party by Mahesh Elkunchwar.

Agneepath: In this massive hit film Rohini essayed the role of Amitabh’s mother and won Filmfare Award in the Best Supporting Actress category.

She delivered yet another notable performance in a character role in this semi-autobiographical movie directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and Kulbhushan in lead roles.: This movie got her nominated in the Best Comic Actor category.

Apart from these films, her role as Sanjay Dutt’s mother in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was also a memorable one. She is also known for her roles in Ghatak and Chaalbaaz.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here