Happy Birthday Ronit Roy: 5 Most Noteworthy Performances of the Actor

From being bodyguard to superstar Aamir Khan to himself becoming a huge star in his own right, Ronit Roy has proved his mettle every step of the way. His journey from innocent young lad in Jaan Tere Naam and Sainik to impactful characters in atypical ventures is no less than inspirational and aspirational. Ronit has emerged as one of the most promising actors today with some notable performances in critically as well as commercially acclaimed projects to his credit.

His performance in the 2019 crime film Line of Descent co-starring Abhay Deol was well received. From playing the much admired Mihir in Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to the arrogant Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ronit ruled his small screen characters. The actor has already dubbed for the Hindi version of Dumbo for Holt Farrier’s character.

He is soon to be seen in big Bollywood projects and is on his way to make his Tamil debut.

On the occasion of his 55th birthday, let’s look at some of Ronit most memorable on screen outings:

Adaalat

Adaalat was a game changer and a milestone in his television career. Ronit played KD Pathak and showed his fans another side of his versatility. Not just Ronit, the show also got rave response from viewers and became one of the best courtroom dramas on the small screen.

Kehne ko Humsafar hai

He definitely shed several layers of his good boy image with this one taking fans by a surprise. Ronit was Neil Khanna in ALTBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. He played an unfaithful husband to his wife played by Gurdeep Kohli. He struck the right chords with his passionate and convincing chemistry with his love interest played by Mona Singh.

Hostages

One of his most recent and successful works. Ronit who essayed SP Prithvi Singh believes it was one of his most challenging roles. He has reprised his character for the second season. He was commended for playing a tough yet soft-hearted police officer.

2 states

Even though the screen timing was less, Ronit found the room to display his craft. He played an arrogant and alcoholic father to Arjun Kapoor’s character. With his resounding lines, Ronit made his small part shine. He got nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Udaan

Definitely one of his best big screen outings to date. Ronit was at his best in this Vikramaditya Motwane project. He essayed the role of an oppressive father who often pits himself against his young son. Ronit’s portrayal of Bhairav Singh got a thunderous response from several corners. He got a well-deserved Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor that year.

Happy Birthday Ronit!